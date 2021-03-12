SXSW Online: Recommended Programming

Tuesday, March 16

10am: Opening Remarks: Befriending the Breath — Featured Session Start SXSW Online off on the right foot with Austin's Yoga With Adriene founder, Adriene Mishler. (CHANNEL 1)

10am: Sasquatch — Film (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

10am: Hysterical — Film Documentary spotlights Margaret Cho, Nikki Glaser, Sherri Shepherd, and other women breaking down walls in stand-up comedy. (ON DEMAND)

10:30am: From Moonlight to The Underground Railroad: Barry Jenkins & Composer Nicholas Britell — Featured Session (CHANNEL 3)

10:30am: Aquaculture, Food Systems, and Climate Change — Featured Session Featuring Andrew Zimmern, David E. Kelley, and Alexandra Cousteau. (CHANNEL 1)

Noon: Dear Mr. Brody — Film (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

Noon: How We Ensure Equity in Cannabis Policy — Featured Session (CHANNEL 4)

12:30pm: Impacts of Activism — Featured Session Featuring Jemele Hill, Don Lemon, and Malcolm Jenkins. (CHANNEL 3)

12:30pm: For Brands Who Want to Help Us Be Free — Featured Session Baratunde Thurston has advice for businesses to be better citizens, too. (CHANNEL 4)

12:30pm: KoTPA (Korean Traditional Performing Arts Foundation) — Music Showcase Featuring Jambinai and Dasom Baek. (CHANNEL 2)

1pm: Stacey Abrams in Conversation With N.K. Jemisin — Keynote Two trailblazers in two different fields – voting rights activism and fantasy writing – come together for a keynote conversation. (CHANNEL 1)

2pm: Inside Genius: Aretha, the Story of the Queen of Soul — Featured Session Star Cynthia Erivo and showrunner Suzan-Lori Parks go deep on their Aretha Franklin miniseries. (CHANNEL 3)

2pm: Introducing, Selma Blair — Film (ON DEMAND)

3pm: Amy Webb Launches 2021 Emerging Tech Trend Report — Featured Session (CHANNEL 1)

4pm: Lily Topples the World — Film Documentary about a domino-toppling champ. (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

5pm: EQ Austin Presents: KUTX the Breaks — Music Showcase Featuring J Soulja, JaRon Marshall, Mama Duke, the Teeta, and Deezie Brown. (CHANNEL 2)

5pm: Sounds From Spain — Music Showcase Featuring Alien Tango, Candeleros, and Belako. (CHANNEL 2)

6pm: Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil — Film Opening night film. (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

7pm: AfroFuture Sounds Presented by British Underground and Daju — Music Showcase Featuring Bongeziwe Mabandla, Remi Burgz, Br3nya, Loshh, Tomi Agapè, Wavy the Creator, and Darkoo. (CHANNEL 4)

8pm: Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror — Film (ON DEMAND)

8pm: YouTube Originals Docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil Q&A — Special Event (CHANNEL 3)

8:30pm: Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché – In Conversation with the Filmmakers — Special Event Co-directors Celeste Bell and Paul Sng chat about their documentary about Bell's mom, the late punk icon.

9pm: Weed, Murder & Bigfoot: A Conversation With the Team Behind Hulu's Sasquatch — Special Event (CHANNEL 3)

Wednesday, March 17

10am: WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn — Film (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

10am: Ted Lasso: Emotion in the Edit — Featured Session (CHANNEL 3)

11am: A Conversation With Taraji P. Henson — Featured Session (CHANNEL 1)

11:30am: A Conversation With Desus Nice & the Kid Mero — Featured Session (CHANNEL 3)

Noon: Clerk — Film A documentary on the life and career of Kevin Smith. (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

Noon: The Daily Show News Team: Content From Their Couches — Featured Session (CHANNEL 3)

Noon: Music Video Competition Screenings — Film (ON DEMAND)

1pm: Willie Nelson in Conversation With Andy Langer — Keynote (CHANNEL 1)

2pm: A Conversation With Icons Queen Latifah & LL Cool J — Featured Session (CHANNEL 3)

2pm: Immunized: COVID-19 and the Race for a Vaccine — Featured Session CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with immunologist professor Katie Ewer. (CHANNEL 1)

3pm: Alexi Pappas & Bill Hader on Being a Bravey — Featured Session The Olympian/actress/author discusses mental health with the Emmy Award-winning actor and filmmaker behind HBO show Barry. (CHANNEL 3)

3:30pm: New Dutch Wave — Music Showcase Featuring Nana Adjoa and Altn Gün. (CHANNEL 2)

4pm: Title Design Competition Screenings — Film (ON DEMAND)

4pm: United States vs. Reality Winner — Film (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

4pm: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America — Film (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

5pm: A Conversation With Kenan Thompson & Chance the Rapper — Featured Session (CHANNEL 1)

5pm: Black Fret — Music Showcase Featuring Buffalo Hunt, Ley Line, Sydney Wright, Eimaral Sol, Motenko, PR Newman, and American Dreamer. (CHANNEL 2)

6pm: Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free — Film (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

6pm: HBO Max's Made for Love: Panel — Special Event Featuring stars Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, and Ray Romano. (CHANNEL 3)

7pm: Flipped Coin Korea — Music Showcase Featuring Tengger, Airy, Haepaary, and Y2K92. (CHANNEL 2)

7:30pm: Scoring My First Feature Film, a Conversation With Finneas O'Connell — Special Event (CHANNEL 3)

8pm: Jakob's Wife — Film (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

8:30pm: Clerk and Twerk With Kevin Smith & Malcolm Ingram — Special Event (CHANNEL 3)

9pm: Close Up: A Sounds Australia Showcase — Music Showcase Featuring Alexander Biggs, Baker Boy, Hachiku, Shannen James, Sycco, and the Lazy Eyes. (CHANNEL 2)

Thursday, March 18

10am: Without Getting Killed or Caught — Film Tamara Saviano documents the relationship between Texas music icon Guy Clark, his wife Susanna, and their friend, Townes Van Zandt. (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

10am: The Future of the North American Soccer Experience — Featured Session UT Minister of Culture and Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey in conversation with MLS Commissioner Don Garber. (CHANNEL 3)

10am: Best Summer Ever — Film Teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities. (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

10:30am: Ocean Storytelling With James Cameron & Brian Skerry — Featured Session (CHANNEL 3)

1pm: Sec. Pete Buttigieg in Conversation With Jonathan Capehart — Keynote (CHANNEL 1)

2pm: A Conversation With Noah Hawley & Andrew Bird — Featured Session The TV showrunner and musician discuss their collaboration on FX's Fargo. (CHANNEL 3)

3:30pm: Carole King & Jon Platt: Notes on Inclusive Leadership — Featured Session (CHANNEL TBD)

4pm: Inbetween Girl — Film Teen coming-of-age from Austin filmmaker Mei Makino. (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

5pm: Music From Ireland — Music Showcase Featuring Just Mustard, Rachael Lavelle, Tebi Rex, Pillow Queens, Ailbhe Reddy, and Aoife Nessa Frances. (CHANNEL 4)

5:30pm: Homeroom With Nasim Pedrad — Special Event A conversation with Nasim Pedrad, the creator, star, and executive producer of upcoming TBS series Chad. (CHANNEL 3)

6pm: British Music Embassy Presents — Music Showcase Featuring Sinead O'Brien; Virginia Wing; Black Country, New Road; and Matilda Mann. (CHANNEL 1)

6pm: Alone Together — Film Documentary captures Charli XCX's quest to make an album in 40 days during quarantine. (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

6pm: Taiwan Beats — Music Showcase Featuring NekoJam, the Chairs, Enno Cheng, and Fire EX. Available via XR @ Mohawk. (CHANNEL 2)

6:30pm: In Conversation With Mark Duplass & Natalie Morales — Special Event Co-stars and co-writers discuss making their movie, Morales' directorial debut, in lockdown. (CHANNEL 3)

7pm: Brazilian Bio.Sound — Music Showcase Featuring Dingo Bells, Tuyo, Jovem Dionisio, and Luísa e os Alquimistas. (CHANNEL 4)

8pm: The Spine of Night — Film An animated ultraviolent fantasy epic featuring the voice work of Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, and Patton Oswalt. (ON DEMAND) (RSVP)

8pm: The Close Encounter Club — Music Showcase Featuring Weird Milk, Sorry, and Babeheaven. (CHANNEL 2)

9pm: Solar Opposites Table Read & Shlorpion Silent (and Alone) Disco — Special Event (CHANNEL 3)

Friday, March 19

10am: Celebrities Redefining Cannabis Entrepreneurship — Featured Session (CHANNEL 3)

10am: Array Crew – Disruption Through Diversity — Featured Session Filmmaker Ava DuVernay and The Black List founder Franklin Leonard explore ways to boost women, people of color, and other underrepresented persons in the film and TV industry. (CHANNEL 1)

11am: Forging a New Social Contract for Big Tech — Featured Session Sen. Amy Klobuchar leads this international panel on the roles and responsibilities of tech companies in the 21st century. (CHANNEL 1)

11am: Beyond the Gender Binary — Featured Session Performing artists Demi Lovato and ALOK discuss trans rights and self-expression. (CHANNEL 2)

11:30am: A Conversation With the Russo Brothers & Elizabeth Banks — Featured Session (CHANNEL 3)

Noon: Late-Night Girls Club: Samantha Bee & Amber Ruffin — Featured Session (CHANNEL 1)

12:30pm: Melinda Gates & Kelly Corrigan Talk Big Change — Featured Session (CHANNEL 2)

1pm: Charles Yu in Conversation With Lisa Ling — Keynote Journalist Lisa Ling chats with National Book Award for Fiction winner Charles Yu (Interior Chinatown). (CHANNEL 1)

2pm: The New York Times Climate Debate — Featured Session (CHANNEL 4)

2pm: Starz's Power Universe Collides — Featured Session Co-creator Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is joined by cast, including Method Man and Mary J. Blige. (CHANNEL 3)

2pm: What Is Taste? — Featured Session Three-star Michelin chef Dominique Crenn (Atelier Crenn) is one of the industry pros to tackle the topic. (CHANNEL 1)

3:30pm: Making the World Dance Together Through COVID-19 — Featured Session New York magazine's Rachel Handler interviews choreographer Ryan Heffington about his dance studio the Sweat Spot's pivot to Instagram. (CHANNEL 1)

3:30pm: Genelec & Music Finland Present: The Showcase Must Go On — Music Showcase Featuring Antti Paalanen, Yotto, and Alma. (CHANNEL 2)

5pm: Hotel Vegas & Hotel Free TV — Music Showcase Featuring Blushing, Lord Friday the 13th, Chief Cleopatra, Van Mary, Sasha & the Valentines, and Holy Wave. (CHANNEL 2)

6pm: Lunar Village: The Future of Space Exploration — Panel "This is where space architecture, construction, robots and engineering intersect." Presented by Texas A&M. (CHANNEL 1)

6pm: Damnably Records — Music Showcase Featuring Otoboke Beaver, Say Sue Me, Drinking Boys & Girls Choir, Grrrl Gang, and Hazy Sour Cherry. (CHANNEL 2)

7pm: Therapy Presents: The Island Stage — Music Showcase Featuring Kalpee, Tessellated, Mortimer, Kes, and Khalia. (CHANNEL 2)

7pm: Kosha Dillz Presents: Oy Vey — Music Showcase Featuring Kosha Dillz, Camryn, and Novi. (CHANNEL 4)

7:30pm: Cosmic Breakthrough: Women in the Hunt for Planet B — Special Event Live conversation about the search for life in the universe. (CHANNEL 3)

8pm: Brian Eno & Stewart Brand on Film, Music, and Creativity — Special Event (CHANNEL 3)

Saturday, March 20

10:30am: Torkwase Dyson: Black Compositional Thought — Featured Session Artist Torkwase Dyson in conversation with architects Mario Gooden and Andrés Jaque. (CHANNEL 3)

11am: Nine Mile Records & Touring — Music Showcase Featuring Carson McHone, Kevin Galloway, Greyhounds, and the Deer.

11am: Pandemic Pivots: Community-Driven Innovation — Featured Session H-E-B'S Jag Bath dishes on how the grocery giant gets the job done. (CHANNEL 1)

11:30am: Postcards for Democracy: A Collective Art Demo — Featured Session Mark Mothersbaugh and Beatie Wolfe discuss their ingenious plan to save the USPS through art. (CHANNEL 1)

11:30am: Amplifying Athlete Voices Off the Court — Featured Session (CHANNEL 2)

Noon: Northern Expo — Music Showcase Featuring Ozas, Heave Blood & Die, I See Rivers, and Oter. (CHANNEL 2)

Noon: Live Music in Venues: What's Next? — Featured Session (CHANNEL 3)

Noon: Performing for New XR Audiences — Panel A discussion about the future of theatre and performing for new audiences, from the team behind "Finding Pandora X." (CHANNEL 5)

1pm: Priya Parker With Anand Giridharadas — Keynote Searching for meaning in the midst of a pandemic? The author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters may have answers. (CHANNEL 3)

3pm: Boys State: Documenting a New Political Generation — Special Event A conversation and Q&A with the creative team behind the celebrated documentary. (CHANNEL 3)

3pm: SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony — Pitch Event (CHANNEL 1)

5pm: Roskilde Festival Introducing — Music Showcase (CHANNEL 2)

5pm: Heard Presents — Music Showcase Featuring Sir Woman, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Nané, and Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears. (CHANNEL 4)

7pm: Gaming Awards — Special Event (CHANNEL 1)

7pm: New Zealand Music Commission — Music Showcase Featuring Nadia Reid, Merk, Purple Pilgrims, and Chaii. (CHANNEL 4)

9pm: Alone Together Q&A With Charli XCX — Special Event Live session with directing duo Bradley & Pablo. (CHANNEL 3)

More to Recommend: 12 On-Demand Panels

No Justice, No Booty: Sex Work, Art & Activism How sex workers are leading the way for the labor rights movement.

Designing the Hyperloop Passenger Experience The Virgin Hyperloop team discusses their innovative mass transit.

The Fight for Local News News leaders from The Texas Tribune, the Los Angeles Times, and more discuss an industry battered.

LGBTQ+ Representation in TV: Generation & It's A Sin With HBO Max TV showrunners Russell T. Davies and Zelda and Daniel Barnz.

Shondaland: Innovating Beyond TV Featuring executives across TV/film creative development at Shonda Rhimes' (Bridgerton) content creation company.

The WNBA Playbook for How to Lead a Movement On the activist power of athletes.

Bugs and Kelp, Feeding Our Post-Pandemic Planet The case for alternative crops and micro-livestock.

A Survival Guide to Alternative Film Distribution Demystifying the digital and streaming platforms filmmakers are turning to in lieu of traditional theatrical distribution.

Judas and the Black Messiah: On Art and Activism Director Shaka King and others discuss the legacy of the Black Panther Party and the late Chairman Fred Hampton.

TikTok Music Curators Roundtable TikTok Music Editorial Lead William Gruger and popular creators talk how to build a fanbase.

The Perils of Deplatforming The New York Times media columnist Ben Smith is joined by other journalist professionals and academics on Big Tech's responsibility when it comes to free speech.

Protecting Whistleblowers From the Espionage Act Moderated by Sonia Kennebeck, director of SXSW documentary United States vs. Reality Winner.