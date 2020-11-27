Features

The Daily Texan Staff Balanced School, Journalism, and a Pandemic

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Nov. 27, 2020


Daily Texan Managing Editor Megan Menchaca (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Confession: When I was an undergrad at UT-Austin, I rarely read its student newspaper, The Daily Texan. It's a misstep I still kick myself over every time I crack open a copy to find the latest dogged reporting or arts feature, and I realize I missed out on in this great journalistic window into the Forty Acres.

The Daily Texan's coverage, both in scope and volume, is perennially outstanding. In 2020, that coverage only shines brighter, as its editors and writers continue to churn out breaking news and longer stories – all while juggling college in the age of COVID-19. The paper's editorial board hasn't minced words in its op-eds calling on university administration to pledge a harder line on some of this year's most controversial issues: UT's response to the pandemic, "The Eyes of Texas" and its racist origins, and sexual misconduct on campus, among others.

The Daily Texan's commitment to editorial integrity is a reminder that the very best journalism doesn't only bring the powers that be to light but, more critically, brings its readers out of the dark – and for that, we thank you, DT. Hook 'em.

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Daily Texan, 20 in 2020

