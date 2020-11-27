Features

Survive2Thrive Foundation's Courtney Santana Finds Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Nov. 27, 2020


Courtney Santana (front left) and the Survive2Thrive team (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Courtney Santana's Survive2Thrive Foundation has worked to place survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault into semipermanent or permanent housing since 2013. However, when domestic violence shelters were forced to limit their capacity earlier this spring due to COVID-19 precautions – and as the crisis compounded existing forces that often enable domestic violence – Santana hit the ground running to help survivors who either couldn't get into a shelter or wanted to avoid living in a communal environment. The nonprofit also serves clients referred to them by law enforcement agencies.

Through working with the Austin Hotel and Lodging Association, Survive2Thrive has dramatically grown the number of hotels to house its clients, as well as expanded the nonprofit's scope of services through partnering with Texas Advocacy Project, which provides free legal services to survivors. Because of Survive2Thrive's efforts, Williamson County's only domestic violence shelter, Hope Alliance, was able to reduce its waitlist to zero.

Waitlists at domestic violence shelters are a near-constant obstacle for survivors, and Santana's nonprofit is working to create a solution from the outside in. It's a solution that envisions cross-collaboration among law enforcement agencies, shelters, social services, and the hotel lodging industry. Adequate shelter capacity will persist long after the pandemic, and Survive2Thrive's work represents an approach to housing survivors that more entities – including City Council – are beginning to explore.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Beth Sullivan
Austin ISD Moves To 100% Remote Learning for the Week Following Thanksgiving
Austin ISD Moves To 100% Remote Learning for the Week Following Thanksgiving
On-campus instruction will resume Dec. 7

Nov. 26, 2020

Qmmunity: Queer Thanks Springs Eternal
Qmmunity: Queer Thanks Springs Eternal
Plus, Frida Friday's Black Friday mercado and Austin Library's queer book club make the qmmunity shine bright

Nov. 27, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Courtney Santana, 20 in 2020, Survive2Thrive Foundation, Texas Advocacy Project, Austin Hotel and Lodging Association, domestic violence shelters

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Succulent Native Holiday Specials
Online and in-store at 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 101-A
Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Online
Art on the Lawn: Holiday Edition at Neill-Cochran House Museum
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  