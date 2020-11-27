Features

SoundSync Music Founder Nathalie Phan Finds "Time to Pivot"

Phan took a stand by voicing

By Greg Stitt, Fri., Nov. 27, 2020


Nathalie Phan (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Founder of the burgeoning SoundSync Music, Nathalie Phan worked to help Austin musicians find film, television, and commercial placement well before this year's circumstances arose. In the homebound interim, SoundSync continues an ongoing Austin Music Foundation partnership through free online workshops and webinars, most recently a city of Austin Cultural Arts Division-sponsored workshop titled "Time to Pivot." Hosted by Phan over Zoom, the gratis event provided an opening to songwriters seeking information on the nitty-gritty of music sync licensing and the basics about copyrighting their works for audiovisual use. Phan is also the self-described head honcho (founder and CEO, that is) at On Vinyl Media Group, a multipronged umbrella that has since 2015 advocated for better infrastructure in the Austin music industry, taking a civic-minded and socially responsible approach to artist sustainability. As a St. Edward's freshman in 2012, Phan and a classmate founded Topper Radio, the university's first student-run radio station, still airing online today. Adding to her history as a board member of EQ Austin, this September Phan took a stand by voicing the urgent need for help to the local music industry, a hotel occupancy tax-generated Live Music Fund for the city notwithstanding.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Art on the Lawn: Holiday Edition
Neill-Cochran House Museum
Succulent Native Holiday Specials at Online and in-store at 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 101-A
Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  