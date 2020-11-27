Features

Paramedic Amber Price Cares for Austin's Most Vulnerable Populations

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Nov. 27, 2020


Amber Price (Photo by John Anderson)

Driving around Downtown on March 18 was a surreal experience for Amber Price. The previous day, Mayor Steve Adler ordered most businesses in the city to close as a way of slowing the spread of COVID-19, and the streets were deserted – except for the people experiencing homelessness who had nowhere else to go. But that's why Price was down there; she's a community health paramedic with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services who serves on the Homeless Outreach Street Team, where she provides a range of health care, case management, and other services to unhoused people living in Austin.

Talking with people on the streets, she picked up on a sense of panic stemming from a lack of clear information on the coronavirus, new to us all back then, and an even more pressing need: where to find food now that most of the city was shut down. Restaurants, bars, and even other organizations that provide food and supplies to people experiencing homelessness were closed, leaving unhoused people, already facing food insecurity, with even fewer options. So Price began making phone calls. EMS Association President Selena Xie got involved and helped organize volunteers to prepare and distribute meals. High school students in the EMS Explorer program began making grocery runs that Price and her colleagues delivered to people living in camps throughout Austin. When she was off the clock, Price – a single mother of two – continued running food to our unhoused neighbors.

The city, county, and nonprofits now have a robust system set up to feed vulnerable people in our community, but no such apparatus existed in the early days of the pandemic. It's thanks to Austinites like Price, and the network of volunteers and first responders she helped activate, that people most at risk in Austin during the pandemic were able to survive through that especially bleak and uncertain period.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Austin Sanders
Save Austin Now Files Lawsuit Over Rejected Signatures
Save Austin Now Files Lawsuit Over Rejected Signatures
Invalid petition signatures kept SAN’s mission to reverse decriminalization of homelessness off the ballot

Nov. 27, 2020

Racial Disparities in Policing Persist, City Report Shows
Racial Disparities in Policing Persist, City Report Shows
Black, Latinx drivers overrepresented in APD traffic stops and searches

Nov. 27, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Amber Price, 20 in 2020, Austin-Travis County EMS, Homeless Outreach Street Team, Selena Xie, coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, homelessness

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Art on the Lawn: Holiday Edition
Neill-Cochran House Museum
Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Online
Succulent Native Holiday Specials at Online and in-store at 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 101-A
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  