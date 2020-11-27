Features

Local Muralist Chris Rogers Sparks Conversation Around the Black Lives Matter Movement

By Katherine McNevins, Fri., Nov. 27, 2020


Chris Rogers (Photo by John Anderson)

Prolific local artist Chris Rogers speaks often about his progress and success in recovery and has related substance abuse disorders to the disease of racism: You can't begin to heal until you acknowledge there is a problem. Rogers said that following George Floyd's death in late May, something died in him as well: the fear of making waves. So he quickly began work on a poignant mural on East Fourth Street, If HE Can't Breathe, WE Can't Breathe, designed to do just that. Inspired by a goal to spark conversation and action, it depicts the faces of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and Austin's Mike Ramos, with Colin Kaepernick somberly kneeling below them among scenes of police violence and intimidation. Chris Haywood's short film "Hashtags & Halos" shows how the mural brought a middle-aged white conservative woman who admittedly "didn't get" the Black Lives Matter movement at first into a dialogue with the artist, and they spoke openly about how she had initially believed Kaepernick's actions were disrespectful of the troops and the flag. Rogers listened without judgment and asked, "What if we could all have conversations like this all the time?" That's why we need artists like him, to confront us with uncomfortable truths, to spark dialogue, to help us face the disease so healing can begin.

If HE Can’t Breathe, WE Can’t Breathe, 807 E. Fourth; "Hashtags & Halos," www.vimeo.com/441357564

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Katherine McNevins
12 Things to Do With the Family Over the Thanksgiving Break
12 Things to Do With the Family Over the Thanksgiving Break
Give blood, see the circus, do a virtual 5K, and more

Nov. 20, 2020

Where to Find Free Turkey Dinners and Grocery Relief in Austin
Where to Find Free Turkey Dinners and Grocery Relief in Austin
Plus volunteer opportunities to give back this season

Nov. 18, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Chris Rogers, 20 in 2020, Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, Chris Haywood, Colin Kaepernick

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Online
Succulent Native Holiday Specials at Online and in-store at 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 101-A
Art on the Lawn: Holiday Edition at Neill-Cochran House Museum
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  