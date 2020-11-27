Features

Dana DeBeauvoir Fought for Election Access in a Year of Barriers

By Michael King, Fri., Nov. 27, 2020


Dana DeBeauvoir (Photo by Jana Birchum)

"I'm working on it," Dana DeBeauvoir told Wired magazine earlier this year. The veteran Travis County clerk was referring specifically to the heavy lifting necessary to accommodate 2020's pandemic-generated explosion of mail-in ballots, but she might as well have been summarizing her entire career as an innovative and indefatigable laborer in the nuts and bolts of voting systems. She is known nationwide as working to make U.S. voting systems easier, more secure, and more transparent – and in Austin as the no-nonsense head honcho on a consistently smooth and efficient election operation.

2020, of course, has been especially challenging, first because of the pandemic and the yearlong adaptations demanded by the crisis, and then more broadly by polarized state politics that have whipsawed election officials from week to week: masks required or not, drop-off boxes permitted or restricted, election periods expanded or shrunk, and so on ... triggered by the whims of executive orders or court rulings changing overnight. It's not exactly a thankless task – most observers understand the demands of her job and just how remarkable her performance has been – but she has also had to shrug off the wild, unfounded accusations of malicious or credulous partisans.

Throughout, DeBeauvoir has handled the changing demands with steely aplomb, impressing on the Commissioners Court the need for resources and solidarity, maintaining good humor while defending the vote against those who explicitly want to make it more difficult – and doing whatever she can to make Travis County voting safe, understandable, and efficient.

"It is very likely this election will break every record ever set," she said in one of her many public discussions. DeBeauvoir's own sterling record of dedicated public service is worthy of thanks from grateful Austin citizens all on its own.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Michael King
Texas Book Festival 2020: Isabel Wilkerson on <i>Caste</i>
Texas Book Festival 2020: Isabel Wilkerson on Caste
Festival talk highlights structural foundations of U.S. divisions

Nov. 17, 2020

"Vexatious Litigant" Madeleine Connor Prepares to Take the Bench
Here comes the judge!

Oct. 29, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Dana DeBeauvoir, 20 in 2020, 2020 election, coronavirus pandemic

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Succulent Native Holiday Specials
Online and in-store at 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 101-A
Art on the Lawn: Holiday Edition at Neill-Cochran House Museum
Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  