Features

Austin Justice Coalition's Chas Moore Keeps Fighting for Black and Brown Lives

By Robert Faires, Fri., Nov. 27, 2020


Chas Moore (Photo by John Anderson)

If you hold a political rally and 10,000 people show up, you should have someone up front that they'll listen to. That's especially true when the rally is supporting Black lives and a substantial chunk of your crowd is white. That's how it was on June 7, when the Austin Justice Coalition convened its Black Austin Rally and March for Black Lives and thousands of white Austinites, outraged over the murder of George Floyd and seeking an outlet for their indignation, poured onto the Huston-Tillotson campus to stand with the Black community and join in their march to the Capitol. Several speakers stirred and energized the assembly that hot afternoon, but it was AJC Executive Director Chas Moore who really spoke to the moment, candidly telling his white allies that while he was personally glad to have each one of them there, this wasn't about them, and it was less about the moment than the momentum – using the surge in community support to finally move the needle on policy changes that AJC and fellow organizations had spent years fighting for: Eastside preservation, equity in education, and, primarily, criminal justice reform that would save Black and brown lives. Moore's five years in the fight himself, attending endless meetings and addressing scads of government officials, could be heard as he called for allies in the long haul of this movement, and that day, people truly listened to him. AJC has a strong team, but Moore has been its face, and as 2020 has continued, he's become more and more the face of a justice movement in Austin, one that can speak truth in rallies, in hearings, and in the media, and people listen.

www.austinjustice.org

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Robert Faires
Art Gets Its Seasonal Shopping Day: Artists Sunday
Art Gets Its Seasonal Shopping Day: Artists Sunday
Between Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, artists aim for a slice of the big holiday sales pie

Nov. 27, 2020

Federico Archuleta Has More Murals to Make
Federico Archuleta Has More Murals to Make
The artist who made “‘Til Death Do Us Part” isn’t letting the pandemic stop him from making art

Nov. 13, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Chas Moore, 20 in 2020, Austin Justice Coalition, Black Austin Rally and March for Black Lives, Huston-Tillotson University, George Floyd

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Art on the Lawn: Holiday Edition
Neill-Cochran House Museum
Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Online
Succulent Native Holiday Specials at Online and in-store at 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 101-A
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  