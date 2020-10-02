Low-Cost Mental Health Services in Austin

From individual to group counseling, there are several low-cost mental health service providers in the Austin area. Some entities accept many forms of insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid, while others don't accept any insurance. As always, do your own due diligence, and call for the most up-to-date information.

Capital Area Counseling

There are no limits on the number of sessions at CAC. Pricing is based on self-reported income, but CAC's group therapy classes – including mindfulness skills, grief support, and healthy coping mechanisms – carry a $5-per-session fee. All CAC services are delivered by volunteer post-graduate counselors acquiring hours toward licensure, pre-graduate counselors, or licensed professionals. Clients who require medication in addition to counseling are referred to a prescribing physician. Insurance not accepted.

Waterloo Counseling Center

Soon to be a program of Texas Health Action – the same nonprofit that runs sexual health services provider Kind Clinic – Waterloo Counseling Center has expertise in serving the LGBTQIA community and those living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to individual counseling, Waterloo offers weekly psychotherapy groups for trans and nonbinary folks. Many major forms of insurance accepted.

People's Community Clinic

People's Community Clinic is a primary care facility for Central Texas' uninsured and medically underserved, but it provides behavioral health services through its Integrated Behavioral Health Program. Clients must meet eligibility requirements for IBH Program enrollment.

Integral Care

Integral Care clients should be prepared to show proof of insurance, and monthly fees for services are based on a client's income and family size. In addition to providing one-on-one mental health support for people experiencing a mental health crisis, Integral Care also has programs for helping people recover from drug and alcohol use.