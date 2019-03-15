Unofficial Shows & Qmmunity Guide to SXSW

Unofficial Shows and Day Parties

No badge? No problem. There are plenty of unofficial shows to catch. Here are a few that look promising; find the whole exhaustive list at austinchronicle.com/unofficial. – Greg Stitt

MidCoast Takeover

This Midwest-curated showcase returns for year 10 with four RSVP-free days of spastic math rock (HMPH!), instrumental doom jazz (Jorge Arana Trio), Krautrock-informed electronic psych (Monta at Odds), and many other subgenres.

Dr. Martens Presents (day two)

Auckland's the Beths released the sleeper hit of 2018 in, and will share the stage with like-minded guitar pop riser Stef Chura and the ever-evolving Canadian electro-pop collective Broken Social Scene.

AdHoc Free for All

Qmmunity's Queer Guide to SXSW

Denton garage punks Marked Men close out this three-day takeover that also includes Birthday Party-esque post-punk purists Bambara, Kansas City indie-pop quintet Shy Boys, and local pillowcore purveyors Hovvdy.

It's a little-known secret: SXSW is v. queer – so queer, in fact, we put together a guide with nearly 100 events with, about, by, for, and from members of the LGBTQmmunity. You should check that out. But for a taste of the queer fun to come, these events will take you there. (See our full roundup at austinchronicle.com/qmmunity.) – Sarah Marloff

Mouth by Mouth Fest

Let it be said: Punk – and all her friends – ain't dead. It's queer at this DIY showcase featuring riot grrrl, punx, and the sweet pop-electro sounds of p1nkstar. Plus Flea from San Antonio, Denton's Thin Skin, Big Bill, and more. Also, Sister Fisters (lovin' that name) are one of the many featured vendors offering queer booking production, stickers, and zines.

Pink Privilege

Don't let the Fest end without hanging with the Pink Elephant Radio crew for their official LGBTQ hip-hop showcase featuring Bobby Lytes, Omb Bloodbath, Kidd Kenn, Aina Breiyon, and more. We highly recommend RSVPing ( www.pinkelephantradio.splashthat.com ).

Lesbian Wedding: Gay as a Balloon

Close out SX 2019 with a big, queer bang and balloon animals, too! Beth Schindler, like she does, is pulling out all the stops for this annual SX send-off. Resident lover p1nkstar will perform, as will Florida's Geexella, San Francisco's Messy Lover, our very own Mama Duke, Genital Panic, and so, so, so much more to wash that cake down. We suggest you start practicing those moves now cuz there will be a pull-up contest to show off yer butch – or femme, or nonbinary – muscles.