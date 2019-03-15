Features

Unofficial Shows & Qmmunity Guide to SXSW

By Greg Stitt and Sarah Marloff, Fri., March 15, 2019

Unofficial Shows and Day Parties

No badge? No problem. There are plenty of unofficial shows to catch. Here are a few that look promising; find the whole exhaustive list at austinchronicle.com/unofficial.– Greg Stitt


Hovvdy (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

MidCoast Takeover

Wednesday-Saturday, March 13-16, noon, Shangri-La, 1016 E. Sixth
This Midwest-curated showcase returns for year 10 with four RSVP-free days of spastic math rock (HMPH!), instrumental doom jazz (Jorge Arana Trio), Krautrock-informed electronic psych (Monta at Odds), and many other subgenres.

Dr. Martens Presents (day two)

Wednesday-Friday, March 13-15, 2pm, Container Bar, 90 Rainey
Auckland's the Beths released the sleeper hit of 2018 in Future Me Hates Me, and will share the stage with like-minded guitar pop riser Stef Chura and the ever-evolving Canadian electro-pop collective Broken Social Scene.

AdHoc Free for All

Thursday-Saturday, March 14-16, noon, Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River
Denton garage punks Marked Men close out this three-day takeover that also includes Birthday Party-esque post-punk purists Bambara, Kansas City indie-pop quintet Shy Boys, and local pillowcore purveyors Hovvdy.

Qmmunity's Queer Guide to SXSW

It's a little-known secret: SXSW is v. queer – so queer, in fact, we put together a guide with nearly 100 events with, about, by, for, and from members of the LGBTQmmunity. You should check that out. But for a taste of the queer fun to come, these events will take you there. (See our full roundup at austinchronicle.com/qmmunity.) – Sarah Marloff


Mouth by Mouth Fest

Friday, March 15, 5pm-2am,French House, $5
Let it be said: Punk – and all her friends – ain't dead. It's queer at this DIY showcase featuring riot grrrl, punx, and the sweet pop-electro sounds of p1nkstar. Plus Flea from San Antonio, Denton's Thin Skin, Big Bill, and more. Also, Sister Fisters (lovin' that name) are one of the many featured vendors offering queer booking production, stickers, and zines.

Pink Privilege

Saturday, March 16, 8pm-2am, the Main, SXSW badge holders/wristbands prioritized
Don't let the Fest end without hanging with the Pink Elephant Radio crew for their official LGBTQ hip-hop showcase featuring Bobby Lytes, Omb Bloodbath, Kidd Kenn, Aina Breiyon, and more. We highly recommend RSVPing (www.pinkelephantradio.splashthat.com).

Lesbian Wedding: Gay as a Balloon

Sunday, March 17, 2pm-2am, Sahara Lounge, $5-10 suggested donation
Close out SX 2019 with a big, queer bang and balloon animals, too! Beth Schindler, like she does, is pulling out all the stops for this annual SX send-off. Resident lover p1nkstar will perform, as will Florida's Geexella, San Francisco's Messy Lover, our very own Mama Duke, Genital Panic, and so, so, so much more to wash that cake down. We suggest you start practicing those moves now cuz there will be a pull-up contest to show off yer butch – or femme, or nonbinary – muscles.

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South By-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
SXSW Panel Recap: The Future of Food Delivery
SXSW Panel Recap: The Future of Food Delivery
The future is here, and it’s mobile

Jessi Devenyns, March 13, 2019

SXSW Panel Recap: Alt. Proteins: Not Just Another Tech Revolution
SXSW Panel Recap: Alt. Proteins: Not Just Another Tech Revolution
Reducing our traditional protein consumption is no longer a luxury.

Jessi Devenyns, March 13, 2019

More by Greg Stitt
Trump’s Twitter Library, a Ferris Wheel of Cheese, and More From the Wide, Weird World of SXSW
Trump’s Twitter Library, a Ferris Wheel of Cheese, and More From the Wide, Weird World of SXSW
Festival-adjacent events abound!

March 8, 2019

Swervedriver Cruises Satansville
Swervedriver Cruises Satansville
Two-album re-creation levitates Moody offshoot

Sept. 20, 2017

More by Sarah Marloff
Painful Splits Along the Way to Stopping Sexual Assault in and Around Austin
Painful Splits Along the Way to Stopping Sexual Assault in and Around Austin
Different approaches to accountability lead to rifts throughout the county

March 15, 2019

Qmmunity: The Future Looks Freeing
Qmmunity: The Future Looks Freeing
Events to queer SX and advocate for LGBTQ equality

March 15, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Satellite Art Show
Museum of Human Achievement
Doug Mellard
at Cap City Comedy Club
Satellite Art Show
at Museum of Human Achievement
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  