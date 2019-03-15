The Austin Chronicle Presents: Hair of the 3-Legged Dog, Volume VI
Fri., March 15, 2019
Join us on Friday, March 15, 1-5pm, at Hotel Vegas for our annual SXSW day party. Featuring performances by White Denim, Jackie Venson, the Reputations, and Harry Edohoukwa, the event is free and open to anyone over 21 (but you'll need to RSVP in advance: austinchronicle.com/day-party). Cure your hangover with Bloody Revolution Bloody Marys, enjoy fresh veggies from Imperfect Produce and free tacos from Tacodeli, visit with some friends from Austin Pets Alive!, learn about TruFusion fitness, and say hey to the hardest-working alternative weekly staff in town – that'd be us – and our office dog/day party mascot, Hank the Tripaw.
Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South By-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.