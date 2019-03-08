Trump’s Twitter Library, a Ferris Wheel of Cheese, and More From the Wide, Weird World of SXSW
Festival-adjacent events abound!
By Kimberley Jones, Savannah J Salazar, Greg Stitt, and Sarah Marloff, Fri., March 8, 2019
Your SXSW badge doesn't just gain you entry to films, concerts, and conference panels. It also opens the door to a lot of crazy shit. Here are some of the more promising-sounding activations and immersive experiences.
– Kimberley Jones and Savannah J Salazar
The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter LibrarySaturday, March 9, 11am-10pm; Sunday-Monday, March 10-11, 10am-10pm, Driskill Hotel
Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah is bringing its award-winning presidential Twitter library to SXSW, featuring visual installations and an interactive, hands-on experience to look at the various "unpresidented" moments in President Trump's Twitter history.
Viceland SkatelandSaturday-Tuesday, March 9-12, 1-5pm (18+), 6-9pm (21+), 504 E. Fifth (Carmelo’s parking lot)
The millennial cheeksters at Vice are slapping down a retro roller skating rink and taping segments for its nightly show Vice Live.
Cheeselandia WisconsinTuesday, March 12, 9:30am-6pm; Wednesday, March 13, 11am-6pm, JW Marriott Rooms 301-302
From a 5-foot Ferris wheel of cheese to a digital experience including (checks notes) a Tinder-esque game to find your perfect cheese, Wisconsin's Cheeselandia is bringing the goods.
Bleed for the ThroneThursday, March 7, noon-6pm; Friday-Saturday, March 8-9, 10am-6pm, Fair Market
Game of Thrones is coming for blood, but for a good cause. The popular HBO show has teamed up with Red Cross to invite fans to donate blood and enter an immersive experience inspired by the show. Appointments are already full, but there's always the standby line.
Highwaymen HouseSaturday, March 9; Monday-Tuesday, March 11-12, 5pm-12mid, Banger’s Basement
Ever watch Bonnie & Clyde and think, this would be so much cooler if it starred the cops, not the sexy robbers? You're in luck, then: In promotion of their upcoming film The Highwaymen, about the Texas Rangers who brought down the bank-robbing lovers, Netflix is hosting an immersive experience that will take participants back to the 1930s.
Unofficial Shows and Day Parties
No badge? No problem. There are plenty of unofficial shows to catch. Here are a few that look promising; find the whole exhaustive list here.
– Greg Stitt
Melted Magazine Day PartyTuesday, March 12, 3pm, 1105 W. 22nd 1/2
Gratis house show featuring Winnipeg dream-pop group Living Hour, L.A. punk trio French Vanilla, and Charlotte slack rockers Daddy's Beemer.
MASH Movers Day PartiesTuesday & Thursday, March 12 & 14, 1:30pm, 2511 Diaz
See Sun June, Adam Ostrar, Marmalakes, and nine other ascending Keeled Scales-adjacent artists play in the back of a box truck.
Stereogum Range LifeTuesday-Wednesday, March 12-13, noon, Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River
The venerable online music tastemakers return with a two-day showcase featuring Kiwi jangle-pop godfathers the Chills, nü-gaze darlings Nothing, and Dublin's breakout post-punks Fontaines D.C. RSVP via Eventbrite.
Qmmunity's Queer Guide to SXSW
It's a little-known secret – SXSW is v. queer this year. As the Chronicle's Qmmunity editor, I'll be on Sunday's official "R.I.P. Lesbian Bars" panel talking about queer space, but first let's make one right here with these spotlight LGBTQIA events. (See our full roundup here.)
– Sarah Marloff
L&B Official SXSW LGBTQIA+ BashFriday, March 8, 9pm, Sellers Underground, free
Kick off SX 2019 with Lesbutante & the Boss – local lez party promoters and creators of Sunday's "R.I.P." panel. Get there at 9pm for a meet and greet with panelists from theirs (hi!) and Saturday's "Blurred Lines: Beauty in a Gender Fluid World" with dapperQ EIC Anita Dolce Vita. Come 10pm, dance your face off – it's SX!
aGLIFF's Unofficial SXSW Queer Artist Showcase and Fundraiser With Austin Black Pride and Raasin in the SunSaturday, March 9, 6:30-10pm, $25 – CANCELED
Every year, Austin's queer film fest (the longest-running film fest in town, mind you) hosts a filmmakers brunch, but this year they're doing double-time for a nighttime showcase featuring queer art, cocktails, and light bites to take place at a secret location to be revealed with ticket purchase. (Brunch is still on, but the evening event has been canceled.)
Y'all or Nothing: A Queer Texas ShowcaseSaturday, March 9, 9pm, Cheer Up Charlies, free
It all started with SXSW, when Tish Sparks and Jeremy von Stilb (now of Contrast Film Festival) started this queer music showcase seven years ago. Now they're back for lucky number seven, spotlighting Texas' amazing queer talent, including New Dad (celebrating an album release), the queen of drag queens Louisianna Purchase, disco DJ Cap'n Tits, p1nkstar, and more. Plus, they've got a short film program curated by Contrast to really embrace SX's many facets.
CyberBabes: 2019 Femme and Queer ShowcaseSunday, March 10, 6pm, Cheer Up Charlies, free (RSVP required)
Awe-inspiring art happens when great powers combine. Like this showcase from the minds of "ur fav electronic pop star" p1nkstar, performance artist Y2K, and BossBabes. Together, they're serving up only the best of femme and queer musicians, DJs, and artists. Like who, you ask? Alok Vaid-Menon, Dorian Electra, La Morena, Las Ofrendas, Hentaii, Ruby Knight, and more, including performances by your hostesses with the mostesses.
