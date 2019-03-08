Party With Chrondog Hank!
And other ways to connect with the Chronicle at SXSW
Fri., March 8, 2019
There's only one truly essential member of staff here at The Austin Chronicle, and that's Hank the Tripaw, our beloved office dog. He'll be popping into the Chronicle's booth at the SXSW Trade Show in the Austin Convention Center – follow @ChronEvents on Twitter to found out when – or you can just get your photo taken with the Hankmobile (dog dad Nick Barbaro's '92 Subaru Loyale wagon, which mimics Hank with a front bumper tongue, ears on top, and a tail between the taillights). Hank's also the star attraction of our Hair of the 3-Legged Dog Day Party, held March 15 at Hotel Vegas (no badge required but an RSVP is: austinchronicle.com/day-party). Some of the Chronicle's humans are making Festival appearances, too: Catch Screens Editor Richard Whittaker at March 8 panel "The Beginner's Guide to SXSW Film", Qmmunity Editor Sarah Marloff at March 10 panel "R.I.P. Lesbian Bars: Creating Spaces For LGBTQ +WOMXN," and Digital Coordinator Tamar Price, who produced short film "Yirga," screening in the Texas Shorts program.
