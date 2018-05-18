Unwind: Six Ways to De-Stress This Summer in Austin
Beer yoga, craft projects, and the perfect foot rub make our list
By Clara Wang, Fri., May 18, 2018
You don't need an excuse to relax and chill out, but summer's a great one. With our list, find a massage therapist on a budget or get in touch with your sensitive side without alcohol (but a mimosa doesn't hurt).
1) The atmosphere at the bustling Relax Day Spa (4006 S. Lamar #200, in the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center) can feel a little frenetic, but once you kick back in a lounger and relieve your tired puppies with the Foot Joy package (a Chinese herbal soak plus reflexology massage), you're well on your way to your happy place – and at a price that will leave your wallet less stressed, too.
2) At Guan Yin Tea House (4706 N. I-35), you can enjoy gong fu cha, the ancient Chinese art of meditative tea ceremony. Looking for something more social than just sipping? "Communiteas," live music, and a polyamory open forum are just a few of the events on the coming calendar.
3) Want to escape the confines of gravity and feel your problems wash away? Zero Gravity Institute (2919 Manchaca Rd. Ste. 105-A) specializes in sensory deprivation therapy with their large, luxury float tanks. You can pay per float, or sign up for a monthly membership, and add a massage or reiki session as the cherry on top.
4) When life's stresses feel overwhelming, why not think small? At Plant Party (formerly Slavonk & Hortus), you can pick up everything you need to design your own tiny terrarium, or better yet, take one of the on-site classes (1200 E. 11th #105).
5) It's yoga first, beer second, at Circle Brewing Company’s Pints & Poses weekly class, back after a long hiatus. Detoxify from the weekend with hatha yoga in the brewery before grabbing a pint of their award-winning beer in the taproom (2340-B W. Braker).
6) Time to get contemplative – specifically, at sunrise and sunset, the optimal times to experience "The Color Inside," a skyspace by artist James Turrell on the University of Texas campus (2201 Speedway), when the soft tones of dawn and dusk create a profusion of caressing light.