Unwind: Six Ways to De-Stress This Summer in Austin

You don't need an excuse to relax and chill out, but summer's a great one. With our list, find a massage therapist on a budget or get in touch with your sensitive side without alcohol (but a mimosa doesn't hurt).

1) The atmosphere at the bustling Relax Day Spa (4006 S. Lamar #200, in the Brodie Oaks Shop­ping Center) can feel a little frenetic, but once you kick back in a lounger and relieve your tired puppies with the Foot Joy package (a Chinese herbal soak plus reflexology massage), you're well on your way to your happy place – and at a price that will leave your wallet less stressed, too.

2) At Guan Yin Tea House (4706 N. I-35), you can enjoy gong fu cha, the ancient Chinese art of meditative tea ceremony. Looking for something more social than just sipping? "Communiteas," live music, and a polyamory open forum are just a few of the events on the coming calendar.

3) Want to escape the confines of gravity and feel your problems wash away? Zero Gravity Institute (2919 Manchaca Rd. Ste. 105-A) specializes in sensory deprivation therapy with their large, luxury float tanks. You can pay per float, or sign up for a monthly membership, and add a massage or reiki session as the cherry on top.

4) When life's stresses feel overwhelming, why not think small? At Plant Party (formerly Slavonk & Hortus), you can pick up everything you need to design your own tiny terrarium, or better yet, take one of the on-site classes (1200 E. 11th #105).

5) It's yoga first, beer second, at Circle Brewing Company’s Pints & Poses weekly class, back after a long hiatus. Detoxify from the weekend with hatha yoga in the brewery before grabbing a pint of their award-winning beer in the taproom (2340-B W. Braker).

6) Time to get contemplative – specifically, at sunrise and sunset, the optimal times to experience "The Color Inside," a skyspace by artist James Turrell on the University of Texas campus (2201 Speedway), when the soft tones of dawn and dusk create a profusion of caressing light.