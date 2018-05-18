Features

Undressed: Seven Austin Shops to Keep You Fashionable This Summer

Sandals, sundresses, and short shorts – 'tis the season when less is more

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., May 18, 2018


A handmade, embroidered skirt from Socorro Society (Photo by Jana Cantua)

When temperatures punch into triple digits, even the most fashionable of folks struggle to keep their stylish composure. To that I say: not this year, Texas! Let summer 2018 be known as the season to get (un)dressed with these cooler than cool, local(ish) looks.

1) Made right here in Austin, Miranda Bennett's precious plant-dyed, sustainable pieces are the perfect marriage of minimalist and übertrendy.

2) If you're searching for swim trunks that are both masculine and cheeky, look no further than Package Menswear (1114 W. Fifth #202). Perfect for those summer days spent lounging at Hippie Hollow.

3) Socorro Society's vintage denim shorts and skirts are made new with brightly colored, hand-embroidered stitching. Socorro is technically based in San Antonio, but you can shop the lewks online or visit her booths at several pop-up markets including Frida Fridays and BossBabes ATX.

4) If you're looking for splashy shoes, Olive's where it's at. While this li'l boutique (1200 E. 11th #104) serves up a whole lot more than footwear, their selection of summer sandals is just what those pedicured toes ordered.

5) True, ModCloth isn't technically local, but since their only storefront (200 W. Second) happens to call Austin home, we figure they count. Plus, we love their whimsical femme looks. From metallics to florals and even dinosaurus prints – you name it, they've put it on a (pinup-inspired) swimsuit.

6) Stag Provisions is still our go-to for great looking, masculine-of-center shorts, swim trunks, and Hawaiian-inspired short sleeve button-ups. This gem – with shops on both SoCo (1423 S. Congress) and in the Domain (11700 Domain Blvd. #120) – runs the gamut between hipster and bro with a couple of hippie-vibe pieces thrown into the mix. Short shorts are in, so go ahead – show some thigh.

7) All the recycled clothes at Buffalo Exchange (2904 Guadalupe) come from Austinites, so we figure that counts as local. They always have new, one-of-a-kind (to you!) pieces. Great for all genders and fashion lovers.

A version of this article appeared in print on May 18, 2018 with the headline: Undressed

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Sarah Marloff
Gay Place
Gay Place
UNdeniably queer, summer

May 18, 2018

CodeNEXT: Conditions for Commissions
CodeNEXT: Conditions for Commissions
Planning, Zoning & Platting get last licks in before recommendations go to Council

May 18, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Summer Fun 2018, Miranda Bennett, Package Menswear, Socorro Society, Olive, ModCloth, Stag Provisions, Buffalo Exchange

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Recspec Gallery: Ex Libris
Flatbed Press
Austin Record Convention
at Palmer Events Center
"The Lost Tapes: Malcolm X" at George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  