Undressed: Seven Austin Shops to Keep You Fashionable This Summer

When temperatures punch into triple digits, even the most fashionable of folks struggle to keep their stylish composure. To that I say: not this year, Texas! Let summer 2018 be known as the season to get (un)dressed with these cooler than cool, local(ish) looks.

1) Made right here in Austin, Miranda Bennett's precious plant-dyed, sustainable pieces are the perfect marriage of minimalist and übertrendy.

2) If you're searching for swim trunks that are both masculine and cheeky, look no further than Package Menswear (1114 W. Fifth #202). Perfect for those summer days spent lounging at Hippie Hollow.

3) Socorro Society's vintage denim shorts and skirts are made new with brightly colored, hand-embroidered stitching. Socorro is technically based in San Antonio, but you can shop the lewks online or visit her booths at several pop-up markets including Frida Fridays and BossBabes ATX.

4) If you're looking for splashy shoes, Olive's where it's at. While this li'l boutique (1200 E. 11th #104) serves up a whole lot more than footwear, their selection of summer sandals is just what those pedicured toes ordered.

5) True, ModCloth isn't technically local, but since their only storefront (200 W. Second) happens to call Austin home, we figure they count. Plus, we love their whimsical femme looks. From metallics to florals and even dinosaurus prints – you name it, they've put it on a (pinup-inspired) swimsuit.

6) Stag Provisions is still our go-to for great looking, masculine-of-center shorts, swim trunks, and Hawaiian-inspired short sleeve button-ups. This gem – with shops on both SoCo (1423 S. Congress) and in the Domain (11700 Domain Blvd. #120) – runs the gamut between hipster and bro with a couple of hippie-vibe pieces thrown into the mix. Short shorts are in, so go ahead – show some thigh.

7) All the recycled clothes at Buffalo Exchange (2904 Guadalupe) come from Austinites, so we figure that counts as local. They always have new, one-of-a-kind (to you!) pieces. Great for all genders and fashion lovers.