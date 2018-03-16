Features

Famous People Looking Pretty

Photos from the first weekend

Fri., March 16, 2018


Steven Spielberg, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Win Morisaki, Philip Zhao, Ben Mendelsohn, Zak Penn, Tye Sheridan, and Ernest Cline at the world premiere of Ready Player One at the Paramount Theatre on March 11 (Photo by Gary Miller)


Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer at the premiere of Final Portrait at the Stateside Theatre on March 9 (Photo by Gary Miller)


Shakey Graves performs at Wright Bros Brew & Brew on Saturday, March 10 (Photo by David Brendan Hall)


Olivia Wilde at the premiere of A Vigilante at the Paramount Theatre on March 10 (Photo by Gary Miller)


John Cena attends the premiere of Blockers at the Paramount Theatre on March 10 (Photo by Gary Miller)


Attendees outside The Gospel of Eureka at the Alamo Ritz on March 11 (Photo by John Anderson)


Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the premiere of A Quiet Place at the Paramount Theatre on March 9 (Photo by Gary Miller)


Israeli singer Noga Erez performs Saturday, March 10, in a giant inflated bubble containing a Smart car at Sixth & Trinity (Photo by David Brendan Hall)


Iris Apatow, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, and Maude Apatow attend the premiere of Blockers at the Paramount Theatre on March 10 (Photo by Gary Miller)


Kimo Sabe Mezcal holds a poker tournament hosted by Phil Hellmuth on Sunday, March 11, at the Driskill (Photo by David Brendan Hall)


Tye Sheridan and Ben Mendelsohn at the world premiere of Ready Player One at the Paramount Theatre on March 11 (Photo by Gary Miller)


Gugu Mbatha-Raw at the premiere of Fast Color at the Paramount Theatre on March 10 (Photo by John Anderson)

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW 2018
SXSW Gaming at a Glance
SXSW Gaming at a Glance
From the Expo to the Awards, it’s time to play

Milo Webb, March 16, 2018

30 Restaurants to Try in Downtown Austin
30 Restaurants to Try in Downtown Austin
Eat some good food while you’re in town

Acacia Coronado, March 16, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Clouds of Sils Maria
at AFS Cinema
Texas Stars
at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  