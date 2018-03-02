Our New Events Department Brings You All the Fun

Hello fellow Austinites,

We pride ourselves on our regional news coverage here at the Chronicle, in addition to our reportage on local music, movies, arts, and all things fun, interesting, and thought-provoking in the ATX. That being said, we know a lot of our readers skip all that to go straight to our listings, to find out about what's going on in this vibrant town – and there is a lot going on. To further assist the general public in finding out about the hottest happenings in town we have launched our new Chron Events department, which will focus on bringing you a simple and thorough portal to everything Austin: live music, comedy, theatre, art, movies, queer events, contests, photo galleries, and where to get the best margaritas, burgers, barbecue, pizza, and brews in town. You can find us online at austinchronicle.com/events, and of course please peruse all of our event listings here in the print version. Wayne Alan Brenner will be covering the arts scene, Sarah Marloff has got all your queer events, Josh Kupecki is on all things screens-related, and I'll handle the music and sports beats. It's our hope you'll bookmark the page and come back every day to see what we've got in store for you.