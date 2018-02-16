Four-Legged Insta-Famous Locals and Grammable Up-and-Comers

Features

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Feb. 16, 2018


KXAN's Kaxan

Zilker Bark may have its photos on the pulse of Austin's doggo community, but Sid and Polly aren't the only local furbabies living it up in the limelight. We've rounded up some of our favorite animal accounts highlighting what it means to have four legs, loving parents, and hordes of online fans in Austin, Texas. You might notice the list is dog-heavy, but what you can expect from America's most dog-obsessed city?

@roccothepug: Classic cocktails and mixologist specials served shaken and stirred by dapper pug brothers Rocco and Weldon.

@hucktheroofdog: An all-American, adventure-seeking golden retriever named Huckleberry. Can often be found sitting on rooftops and making puppy eyes.

@bidibidimeowmeow: Two hairless cats, Bidi Bidi and Roger Melvis, living their best lives in nearby Buda.

@bardogstories: Based in Austin (and curated by the Chron's marketing director, Sarah Wolf), Bar Dogs of Instagram spans the globe combining two of our favorite things: dogs and drinking.

@tripawhank: A candid look into the life and orange ball obsessions of Hank the Tripaw, aka the Chronicle mascot and therapy doggo.

@citydogaustin: Take a break from breaking news with KXAN's Kaxan, traveling round town looking for dog-friendly fun.

@ruckus_the_bulldog: Austin's skateboarding bully, zoomin' round town on four wheels and a prayer.

@muttbuttgraham: A rescue mutt with smiles – and ears – for days. Has a yen for bandannas and bouncing.

@lifeisbetterwithachihuahua: Three Chis spreading the message: Adopt, don't shop. Known for tongues-out Tuesday and snaggletoothed sleeping.

@letskeepgoating: The follies of Bouldin's goat sisters Thelma and Louise.

