Readers Poll at a Glance

Balloting Breakdown

Number of ballots cast in first round: 7,787

Number of ballots cast in final round: 14,307

Age casting the most votes: 27

Oldest (confirmed!) voter: 101

Percentage of voters residing in Austin 10 or more years: 54.5%

Austin ZIP code casting the most votes: 78704

Votes were cast from 44 states, plus the commonwealth of D.C., and from all over the globe, including São Paulo, Surrey, Belfast, Berlin, Montreuil, and Montreal.

Most Dominant Wins

(percentage of all votes cast for winner)

Ice Cream/Frozen Treats: 81.4%

Costume Shop: 75.5%

Nonprofit/Grassroots Org.: 74.9%

Blog: 73.4%

Movie Theatre: 70.3%

Narrowest Margin of Win

(percentage over closest competitor)

Pool Hall: 0.16%

Non-Chronicle Publication: 0.43%

Chef: 0.95%

Salon: 1.1%

Place to Tube: 1.1%

Thanks for Keeping Us Entertained, Guys

We outsourced our Readers Poll write-ups to you, the readers, and you certainly rose to the challenge: Our finals round elicited 10,000+ comments. Here are some that still have us chuckling, or scratching our heads.

Wait, How Does This Thing Work?

"im trying to vote for koop but i dont know if thats kut or kutx? or neither?"

"Idk but their name is LEGIT."

"The one with the hot weatherman."

"Why isn't Rocky Horror Picture show on here?"

On Romance

"I had an absolutely terrible first date here with a lady eight years my junior. Don't show up drunk to dates, y'all."

"Who takes a date to P. Terry's or Torchy's? These are our options? PM me for better ideas."

"It's pronounced Phil's MILFhouse."

Passive-Aggressive

"I support women artists. What of it?"

"Unlike most Austin residents I do not like waiting in long lines."

"Y'all know Austin goes north of 51st now, right?"

"These fuckers run out of eggs benedict too early. I really should not vote for them, but they have a nice location. They really don't deserve this vote."

"None are that great, but at least these people don't make me want to stab my ears with an ice pick."

Aggressive-Aggressive

"HOW DARE YOU EVEN HAVE THIS DSCUSSTING CATEGORY. WAY TO PURPTRATE RAPE CULTURE ASSHOLES."

"John Kelso numbnuts."

"All three of these are crap who came up with this list?" [Editor's Note: Readers. That's why it's called a Readers Poll.]

"This seems rigged." [See previous note.]