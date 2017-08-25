How to Talk Like a Local in Under a Minute

So you just moved to Austin. Welcome. Or maybe you moved here six years ago and just don't get out very much? Hey, we're not judging. But we do want to help. Being an Austinite isn't too tough, but it does help if you've got just a few basic principles down. That's where this comes in. The most obvious thing about Austinites is we're social. But if you're ever confused by an invite, stop and think. If you're lost, remember that many of us still refer to things by what they were called many years ago. So if you get an invite to kayak in Town Lake, for instance, no one's trying to get one over on you. They mean Lady Bird Lake. Auditorium Shores is another example of a name that's stuck in our local lexicon, despite it being renamed for Vic Mathias in 2014. And, hey, we've all been Guada-loopy at some point (especially those of us who went to UT), but please drop the "y" when you're down on the Drag. You'll charm the jorts off of South Austinites by uttering a cool Man-shack. You probably looked up the dress code for Hippie Hollow before you arrived, but don't be surprised by a little casual nudity at Barton Springs Pool, either. And don't bother the Austin Police Department with calls about our famed G-string cyclist, who takes long rides through that area regularly. You'll get laughed off the phone. Now that you're up to speed, you're ready to go out into the world as a true local. Pretty soon you'll be taking guitar lessons, going on social bike rides, and eating breakfast tacos for every meal. Yeah, you're welcome.