10 Lunch Spots Under $10

1) Koriente

Stop by the Asian-inspired cafe during lunch hours for $8 specials on generously portioned protein bowls, curries, and more, as well as unlimited complimentary miso soup and house salad.

2) Van's Bánh Mì

For Vietnamese fare, it doesn't get any cheaper than Van's $5 flame-grilled pork sandwiches, but everything on the menu – which includes vermicelli, rice plates, and more – is under $10.

3) Komé

This family-style restaurant is known for its superb happy hour and lunch specials, which includes teishoku-style meals, curries, ramen, and udon noodle dishes, for $7-9.

4) Baby Greens

For quick and reasonable salads and wraps, Baby Greens can't be beat. Wraps start at $4.99, while salads are as low as $6.99. Did I mention it has a drive-through?

5) Bombay Dhaba

The lunch combo at this South First food truck is too good to not include. For $8.99, diners can enjoy two curries, tawa roti, rice, and dessert.

6) The Big Kahuna

This North Austin food truck whips up authentic Hawaiian food at unbelievable prices. The loco moco ($6.75) is a crowd favorite, as well as the pork sliders ($2.50 each).

7) FoodHeads

There are plenty of bargain options at FoodHeads, the biggest of which is a build-your-own veggie sandwich for just $6.75.

8) The Clay Pit

This Downtown restaurant is a bit pricey for dinner, but it has a surprisingly cheap lunch buffet. There are full-selection ($9) and vegetarian ($8) buffet options, as well as other Indian dish specials for $10 or less.

9) Veracruz All Natural

Tacos are rarely expensive in this town, but the size and quality to price ratio at this joint puts it above others. Make sure to get the migas taco ($3.50) when you go – it's one of the best in town.

10) Sa-Tén

The tiny cafe has two solid lunch specials worth checking out –­ chicken katsu and chicken teriyaki plates with rice and two sides for $10.