Daily Music

In Austin, Where Nearly All Concerts are Canceled, Vanilla Ice Set to Perform Friday

Relive the Nineties, “When we didn’t have coronavirus!”

By Kevin Curtin, 3:35PM, Wed. Jul. 1, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order last Friday closing all bars due to an expected surge in COVID-19 cases effectively put an end to those in-person concerts still taking place locally. One notable exception: Vanilla Ice at Emerald Point Bar & Grill on Friday.

A promotional flyer for Vanilla Ice's July 3 performance at Emerald Point Bar & Grill.

The massive, multi-level marina structure on Lake Travis is categorized as a restaurant because at least 51% of its sales are food and, while Abbott’s order shut down bars, it only reduced restaurant capacity to 50%. A couple other local venues, Stubb’s and the Far Out Lounge, also remain open because of their restaurant designation. According to an interview with Emerald Point general manager Matt Norcia in May, the business maintains a load card for 4,000 people but can scale up to 5,000 when they open the beach area.

The Independence Day Throwback Beach Party promoter, Mike Wade, told Chronicle reporter Rachel Rascoe via text that the show’s capacity will be 2,500. Tickets, selling on Eventbrite, range $25-$300.

Vanilla Ice, aka Dallas native Rob Van Winkle, leans heavily on celebration of Nineties throwback culture in his promotion. An Instagram post from earlier this week showed footage from a packed concert, along with the caption: “I can’t wait to get back to this. The Nineties were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers.” He goes on to call the era, “The last of the great decades.”

Emerald Point made the news in May when local hard rock cover band LC Rock posted a photo of a dense crowd not wearing masks cheering for them at Emerald Point. At the time, Norcia said the image didn’t represent the actual distancing of the audience. He also noted that the restaurant passed consistent checks from the Fire Marshall as well as the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 4, fellow Nineties hit-makers Color Me Badd – best known for their single “I Want to Sex You Up” – are scheduled to perform at Emerald Point.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Vanilla Ice
SXSW Music Keynote: James Prince
SXSW Music Keynote: James Prince
Rap mogul clearly needs to pen a memoir

Kahron Spearman, March 19, 2016

More by Kevin Curtin
Austin’s Downtown Bar Scene Rides a Malfunctioning Roller Coaster
Austin’s Downtown Bar Scene Rides a Malfunctioning Roller Coaster
Local business owners attempt to navigate an impossible situation

July 3, 2020

Police Association Accuses Protesters of Giving Cops COVID-19
Police Association Accuses Protesters of Giving Cops COVID-19
So here’s a photo gallery of officers not wearing masks at protests

July 1, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS POST

Vanilla Ice, Emerald Point Bar & Grill, Rob Van Winkle, Color Me Badd, Matt Norcia, Greg Abbott, Matt Wade, LC Rocks

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Patrice Pike
music livestream
Giulia Millanta
music livestream
Eve Monsees & Mike Buck
music livestream
Graham Wilkinson
music livestream
Curtis McMurtry
music livestream
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  