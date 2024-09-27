Qmmunity: Queer Alt-Country Trio Next of Kin Debuts New Single

Bands form in many ways. Some are manufactured by executive management but a few have the distinction of organic origins. Such was the start of local queer alt-country trio Next of Kin: Composed of Madison Baker, Lili Hickman, and Caelin, the band says they never had any intention of forming. Of course, they give their answers collectively – as any good multiperson singularity should.

Their initial working relationship started because Madison and Caelin were conscripted for backing vocals on a song by Lili – also of the band Flora & Fawna. “We were truly blown away by the blend of our three distinct voices,” the band choruses over an email interview, “and just felt like we’d accidentally stumbled upon something special.” The song lives on as Next of Kin’s debut single release, “Jekyll & Hyde,” that’ll be saluted at the Continental Club this Friday. Its lyrics deal in heavy subject matter – a post-breakup tune processing an ex-partner’s addiction. “It runs through the stages of grief and denial that someone faces in that situation,” Next of Kin says, “knowing you can’t change someone, and they will not put you first when they are being swallowed by their own habits.” Written by Lili, the song doesn’t “[pull] from outside influences, they were truly processing very real and raw emotions,” the band explains.

While perhaps not in its textual story, the song’s composition reveals the band’s country-music influence. All three members consider themselves in a complicated relationship with the genre – both inextricable from their childhoods and yet isolating in its cultural markers. For Madison, born in Canton, Tex., old country songs grew a narrative appreciation in them that they strive to integrate into their current work. Northern Californian Caelin was introduced to country by her Italian grandfather: a cowboy who showed her “Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, and Patsy Cline.” Despite a late teens/early twenties rejection of the genre, Caelin returned to it after falling in love with Americana. The rare born-and-raised Austinite, Lili claims their mother, Sara Hickman, as their biggest influence. Thanks to Sara being a full-time musician who brought Lili along to her gigs, their musical education included “playing guitar with Kris Kristofferson to selling Girl Scout cookies to Ray Benson from Asleep at the Wheel.”

Next of Kin describes their style of the genre as “cult country,” a term that might jitter the nerves of the average concertgoer. Rather than harkening to white robes and creepy desert compounds, what they describe is much more the platonic ideal of live music. “One thing that ties cults together is a shared conviction, belief, idea, etc.,” Next of Kin explains. “Within our group we share a strong connection that is unique to us and driven by the mutual conviction and respect for the music we make. ... To share in this deep passion, has allowed us to connect with each other in a way that is deeper than any friendship, romantic relationship, etc. Therefore, cult country, felt the best, most concise way to describe our sound and deep trust and respect for each other. We welcome everyone to join us in that feeling.”

Body Mechanics

Friday 27, 4211 Todd Ln.

Moooove on over to this techno rave, where the bovine beats will have your brain scrambled like, well, mad cow disease. Two DJs debut on the Body Mechanics stage – Mexican Death Lasers and DJ Venus (SATX) – with a battle between DJs Organ Wash and Alex Harn supported by sidekick Dev T.

Shock Therapy: Nite of 1000 Divines

Friday 27, Elysium

Many may be called it, but there’s only one Mother we recognize: the filthiest person alive, Divine. Host Munster Mash shocks alongside a whole cast of drag deviants at this tribute to a truly beautiful freak.

Dungeons & Drag Kings

Thursday 26, Elysium

Dress up, dress down, but just make sure you’re dressed in a fun cosplay look because this is Boyz of Austin’s annual cosplay drag show. Catch your favorite gender-diverse drag troupe performing nerd fantasies, and maybe you’ll get to win their costume contest.

Queer Swim: Last Swim of the Season

Thusday 26, Barton Springs

Celebrate summer’s end and all the fun you’ve had with a final splash. Meet up on the south lawn – you’ll know where by the pride flag and rainbow float.

Queer Singles Happy Hour

Saturday 28, Cheer Up Charlies

Jigsaw Dating – which is NOT run by Billy the puppet – reunites with Local Queer ATX to host a night filled with custom conversation cards, human connection, and Jigsaw’s signature ice breaker bingo. Which I have heard does not involve wearing a reverse bear trap! Yay!

Now Serving: Drag Out the Vote

Saturday 28, Hideaway Kitchen + Bar

Sure, you’d already be there for RuPaul star Cynthia Lee Fontaine’s special guest spot, and the delicious drag served up by host Tiffany Epiphany and her castmates – so why not also register to vote? Volunteer deputy registrar Alexander the Great will be on-site to help you out.

Derby After Dark

Saturday 28, TXRD Thunderdome

Texas Roller Derby pairs with Weird City Sisters Austin for a frighteningly fun roller rumble. See Wet Dreams face off against Nightmares in this “kinky good time” as the Insta post says. Just no cameras or photos: This is a “you had to be there” type deal, okay?

Puro Pinche 956

Saturday 28, Cheer Up Charlies

Close out National Hispanic Heritage Month with this party highlighting performers from RGV! Venus Rising and Iggy Bank host, with DJ La Morena behind the decks.

Package Austin Anniversary Party

Sunday 29, Package Austin

South First is, perhaps, the coolest place in Austin, and that’s helped a lot by local gay shop Package. Help them blow the roof off at this one-year-move party featuring lube wrestling, Moontower Counseling sex trivia, queer tattoos via Gully Cat, free testing from ASHwell and Austin Public Health, Double Scorpio prizes, and much more.

Sunday Masc

Sunday 29, Cheer Up Charlies

Get in touch with your masculinity at this prayer group for the MEN-tally ill. Performances by Dante, Hurricane Short King, Venus Engimata, Miss Steelya Girl, Tiny Taurus, and Jack the Stripper get soundtracked by DJ Boyfriend ATX.

Run Club

Monday 30, Ann & Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail

Local Queer ATX and OutWellness partner on a jaunting jogging joint, aka run club. Starting at the Butler trail, interested parties can either walk 1-2 miles or run a 3- or 5-mile trek. After getting that blood pumping, meet up with your fellow movers for a celebratory Juiceland sip.

Hot Topix: All Winners Showdown

Tuesday 1, Valhalla Tavern

Austin International Drag Foundation pulls all previous winners from this drag competition fundraiser together for an all-star showdown. The honorable Syd Prescott hosts, and a special guest judge decides who gets both $150 and a featured spot at this year’s Drag Fest.

Die Felicia

Thursday 3, Elysium

Nothing dead can stay, or ... wait, that’s not how the saying goes? Oh well. From out the grave returns Louisianna Purchase’s dark fantasy, aka the Die Felicia horror drag show, just in time for Halloween. Catch it while the spirit still wanders this mortal coil!

Woofstock

Thursday 3 - Sunday 6, Cameron, TX

The annual retreat for critter play’s Texas Puppy Club. Critters and handlers – and *shiver* camping enthusiasts – can enjoy a great weekend of activities, education, and outdoor hijinks. They’ll also be holding the South Central Pet & Handler Contest, where titleholders will be named. In their words, “Sniff ya there. Awrooooo!”