Opinion: Help on the Horizon: Homelessness, Addiction, and Hope

September is Recovery Month, a time to celebrate people who’ve overcome their addictions and honor those we’ve lost to overdose. Overdose is a leading cause of death for people forced to live outside, a finding from our community’s first Unhoused Mortality Report set to be released by the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) this fall. The Texas Harm Reduction Alliance and Communities for Recovery are leading the charge to unite the harm reduction and recovery communities and provide our unhoused friends the resources and support they need to break the cycle of homelessness, harmful substance use, and criminal legal system involvement.

Arresting people for being homeless doesn’t end their homelessness, just like arresting people for using drugs doesn’t end their addiction. What does is access to housing and harm reduction options that meet people where they are, paired with comprehensive supports to avoid becoming homeless again.

Derek “DJ” Cortez needed that comprehensive support system. The north Austin native became homeless after losing his job in 2019. DJ used drugs to keep himself awake in the streets to protect his belongings and, most importantly, his life. Without a safe place to rest, finding and holding a job seemed impossible. He felt hopeless.

He took a Coordinated Assessment at Sunrise Navigation Center and qualified for Rapid Rehousing, a type of housing program that offers short-term rental assistance and some case management. Eventually, a program had space to enroll DJ; he found a place to live and moved in this February.

Substance use can be both a risk factor for and consequence of homelessness. Addiction can lead to instability and push someone toward homelessness. And, as for DJ, using substances can be a survival tool for the day-to-day struggles of being unhoused. Breaking this cycle requires a multifaceted approach that addresses housing, harm reduction, and supportive services simultaneously. Safe living spaces where everyone respects each other’s choices are crucial; safe environments lead to safer use. Prioritizing safety over moral judgments is life-saving.

Recovery from trauma associated with homelessness and addiction exists on a continuum. Rigid definitions of recovery hinder progress; abstinence is a form of harm reduction, as are Naloxone vending machines. But there is much more between these two bookends than many people realize. Recovery housing options that offer grace, forgiveness, and respite must be abundant, acknowledging that relapse can happen. Current abstinence-only models exclude many, underscoring the need for harm reduction-based support.

While not a necessary step for success, for many, abstinence is vital early on as they build their delicate recovery foundations. Supportive housing models effectively address the dual challenges of homelessness and substance use. These programs provide a roof over someone’s head paired with integrated services such as mental health care, addiction treatment, and job training. Evidence shows supportive housing significantly reduces substance use and improves overall well-being. These services should be easily accessible and tailored to meet people’s diverse needs, the same way they met DJ’s.

Seven months after moving in, DJ is thinking long-term. THRA hired him in our drop-in center in March, and this summer he earned his peer support specialist certification. He advocates to city leaders alongside his neighbors to improve housing options and services. Because he feels safe and accepted where he is, he decided to stop using drugs, too.

Substance use and homelessness are healthcare issues, not legal ones. Advocacy like DJ’s can help shape a more just future for our community. We know this advocacy is working because our elected officials are taking positive steps for our community. Austin City Council members last month passed a budget that includes money for supportive housing services, harm reduction, homelessness prevention, and more. Travis County Commissioners continue to push forward to launch a Mental Health Diversion Center Pilot to keep people out of jail, swapping confinement for compassion.

This Recovery Month, we lift up these successes for the people we serve while continuing to push for more. Everyone deserves a safe, stable place to live, and it’s up to us to ensure our community provides it.

Maggie Luna draws from an extensive policy and research background and personal experiences with addiction, incarceration, and homelessness to serve as the executive director at Texas Harm Reduction Alliance. Darrin Acker advances peer recovery supports and services in Central Texas as executive director of Communities for Recovery, emphasizing a steadfast commitment to the dignity of all individuals and collaborating with community partners to foster recovery for everyone.