According to the EPA, Americans open their refrigerators an average of 33 times a day.

Alice Cooper originally was the name of a band, which split up in 1974-1975. Their singer Vincent Furnier eventually changed his name to Alice Cooper.

Recent data from Privacy Journal says Texas is 42nd worst state for online dating. Nevada ranks worst with a score of 32.8, Vermont is best, at 87.5, and Texas is at 51.5. The Journal considered rates of romance scams, identity theft, fraud, registered sex offenders, sexually transmitted diseases, and violent crime.

The U.S. spends $15 million a year to airdrop worms on Central America in an effort to keep them away from American farms.

Josh Gibson, a player in the Negro Leagues, is now considered the all-time single-season record holder in batting average (.466), slugging percentage (.974), on-base plus slugging (1.474), career batting average (.372), career slugging (.718), and career on-base plus slugging (1.177).