Qmmunity: Take a Breather Month

Happy September, lovers, and how has the month been treating you? On my end, I’d say that the post-August slump is hitting hard – though not hard enough, to be honest. I wanted to take the time between Austin Pride and Halloween to dig into personal projects. Instead, I’ve been struggling to make sure my dishes get cleaned.

Would that I were an automaton who could switch modes from productive little genius to chill-but-accomplished artistic type. I suspect some of my audience shares this desire: Hell, if I were able to easily “lock in” then I’d have a lot more important paperwork filled out. The easy route is getting mad at myself for the lack – negative self-talk following the slip-ups. But I’m just scammin’ with that act, you know. Pretending that knowing my own shortcomings is the same as being able to overcome them. Not true! It takes real work to change yourself – to develop better habits and sustainable routines.

During that work, I’m also trying to be nicer to myself. Blech. Strange how much harder coming up with kindness is when I have to deliver it unto my own consciousness. Part of that’s my own business, ya know, deeply ingrained coping mechanisms created over 30 years that I’m just now realizing are bogus. But another part is connected to my queer identity. Seeing and hearing vitriol about trans people at a near constant rate really, uh. Really fucks me up. I appreciate queer news outlets and concerned allies trying to keep us informed, but after the 100th time I’ve had to hear about Elton John say how he’s friendly with Trump, it’s like – c’mon! And that’s one of the tamer tales on my dashboard!

Here’s what I am doing: Taking time away from screens, specifically the small and medium-sized ones that display Azealia Banks’ internet. I’m making art – small projects that play to my interests like horror movies and special treat drinks – and watching a lot of David Lynch. I’m going out even though it’s 100 degrees in stupid September, and I’m seeing my friends. I’m taking myself on dates to art galleries – like MASS Gallery and their new “a crack in the leak” show.

Let’s all take September – breather month that it is – as a chance to reconnect with our kinder selves. Chill out, be nice, and, even if it takes you a day-ish, wash your dishes. That’s what I’ll be doing, anyway.

An Evening of Stand-Up With Roxy Castillo

Friday 20 & Saturday 21, ColdTowne Theatre

Many – including herself – consider Roxy Castillo a local legend: She rules the wrestling scene, the burlesque stage, and now she’s conquering all the stand-up spaces.

ARU Presents: Not Another Sober Drag Bingo

Saturday 21, Communities for Recovery

Presented by local recovery org Austin Round Up, this bingo night won’t be a drag – but there will be a queen: local star Chique Fil-Atio.

Bronco

Saturday 21, Sagebrush

Country Fried Dance gives y’all another chance to get your boots scootin’ as they drop in South Austin for a line-dance lesson.

Soft Serve: Gothess’ Birthday Show

Sunday 22, Cheer Up Charlies

Join Babi Boi and birthday babe Gothess Jasmine at this special edition of their R&B music celebration. Featuring a listening party for Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal as well as performances by Ms. Girl 6, Vertarias, and Spice.

Queer Trivia: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Thursday 19, Wanderlust Wine Shady

Host Aira Juliet and the Little Gay Shop invite you to rev up those engines for a night of Drag Race trivia. Plus: a Q Austin pop up, where you can “register to vote and get the good condoms!” as Aira says.

Distorted

Saturday 21, Oven Bird

South Austin sweethearts can get their fill of drag and dining with host Malibu Imported and her cast featuring Kiki Divine, Tiffany Epiphany, and Mz. Cookie Dlux – with special guest Jesse B Darling (SATX).