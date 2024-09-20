Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 20, 2024

George Harrison used the pseudonym Arnold Grove when traveling. It’s actually a street in Liverpool and 12 Arnold Grove is where he was born.

Oglala Lakota Chief Iron Tail, a star performer in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, graced the Buffalo nickel from 1913-1938.

Men’s and women’s shirts have buttons on opposite sides because noblewomen used to wear several layers of garments and would need help from a servant, usually right-handed, to button them.

A cat’s outer ears have a triangular shape called the pinna and the small pouch on the pinna’s outside is called Henry’s pocket, perhaps named for American scientist Joseph Henry, who built one of the first electromagnetic motors and served as the first secretary of the Smithsonian.

Diamonds can have a yellow hue due to impurities from nitrogen, or a blue hue due to impurities from boron.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
