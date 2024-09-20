Columns

Day Trips: Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream, Plano

Little ice cream parlor in Plano has a big reach

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Sept. 20, 2024


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream in Plano is a neighborhood ice cream shop with a statewide reach.

The only Henry’s ice cream parlor is in a quiet residential neighborhood and it looks pretty much looks like any other. There are rows of booths and a glass freezer filled with tubs of multicolored frozen heavenly delights.


The little ice cream shop next to a Tom Thumb grocery store is an essential part of the neighborhood. Weekends, the parlor is often filled with kids celebrating a birthday or parents picking up an ice cream cake for a special occasion. Henry Gentry Jr., the company’s founder, frequently hosts special events and leads schoolchildren on tours of the store.

What sets Henry’s apart from most parlors is that it ships to about 700 wholesale customers. Restaurants from Abilene to Shreveport and Oklahoma City to San Antonio serve Henry’s ice cream. You can find Henry’s cinnamon ice cream at Planet Marfa, a bar and pizzeria, 540 miles west of Plano.

Gentry got into the ice cream business with this father, Henry Sr., in Philadelphia, Pa. Looking for a warmer climate where the ice cream business is more of a year-round occupation, Henry Jr. decamped to Texas in 1992.


With more than three decades in the frozen confectionary business under the motto “Ice cream makes you pretty,” Henry claims to have created over 1,000 flavors.

The freezer case in the shop has all the classic flavors and some colorful concoctions that kids adore. One of the best is “spumoni,” a mixture of strawberry, pistachio, and vanilla with maraschino cherries (mirroring the colors of the Italian flag). It’s the dessert of the gods.

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream is at 3100 Independence Pkwy. at West Parker Road about three miles west of U.S. Highway 75 in Plano. The ice cream shop opens daily from 11am to 9pm, or look for it on the menu of your favorite restaurant.

1,721st in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Desert Door Distillery, Driftwood
Day Trips: Desert Door Distillery, Driftwood
Discover the world of sotol at this Driftwood distillery

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 13, 2024

Day Trips: The Boot House and Cowboy Hat House, Huntsville
Day Trips: The Boot House and Cowboy Hat House, Huntsville
One man’s trash is another man’s home in Huntsville

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 6, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream, Plano, Henry Gentry Jr.

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
HAAM Day
Various locations
Bike Night
at Circuit of the Americas
Smoke Signals
at Hyperreal Film Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Green Day, Mitski, Cake, Ministry, Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, and More
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  