The Off Beat: Carrie Rodriguez’s Next Laboratorio Taps Gina Chavez and Felix Contreras

Long-running Latin music showcase returns Sept. 15

By Carys Anderson, Fri., Sept. 13, 2024


Carrie Rodriguez has been organizing Laboratorio concerts since 2017, but the series is still evolving. Featuring a revolving door of musicians, plus book readings, video screenings, and – this time around – a live conversation guided by an NPR journalist – the singer, songwriter, and fiddle player’s musical showcase continues to stretch the definition of the Latin genre.

Rodriguez launched Laboratorio to reconnect with her local and ethnic community after years on the road as a touring artist. “Latin music,” she says, with her own air quotes, is “such a broad term. What does being a Latina in this country mean? It can mean so many different things and look so many different ways.”

Alongside bassist Roscoe Beck, guitarist David Pulkingham, and singer/percussionist Alex Marrero, the artist began playing shows with different special guests at the Cactus Cafe before moving to the State Theatre during the pandemic. The relocation provided the musicians with a bigger stage and heightened production capabilities, but Rodriguez emphasizes the program’s spontaneity.

“It is called Laboratorio, which is a laboratory, and we’re searching for new sounds and new ways to sing a song and learn about a song,” she explains. “I think people come into the show knowing that it’s not going to be a super formal, slick event, and they’re excited to just be part of the journey with us.”

She cites an April 2023 performance featuring North Carolina duo Larry & Joe as a key Latin music boundary pusher. Venezuelan llanera musician Larry Bellorín and American banjo player Joe Troop combine to play something like bluegrass. “I don’t even know what you call the music they make, but it’s absolutely beautiful, and it’s such a gorgeous combination of the two cultures that they come from,” Rodriguez says.

This month’s installment hits closer to home with a performance between Rodriguez and longtime friend and collaborator Gina Chavez. The two have challenged themselves to write a new song for the show, and also invited Felix Contreras, host of NPR’s Alt.Latino, to guide a conversation. Noting that the concert coincides with the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month (whose name carries a lot of weight for Latinos, she adds), Rodriguez teases, “He can ask some fun and uncomfortable questions, and we can laugh and have a real honest conversation about what that means.”

Carrie Rodriguez’s next Laboratorio takes place on Sept. 15.

Carrie Rodriguez, Laboratorio, Gina Chavez, Felix Contreras, The State Theatre

