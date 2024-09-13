Qmmunity: Two Drag Performers Talk Moving to Austin From San Marcos

In January 2023, San Marcos lost its only gay bar: Stonewall Warehouse. Opened in 2014, the institution had been struggling for some time, but its absence was felt deeply by the local queer community. Yet that closure held a silver lining for the drag audiences of Austin: Talented artists from our neighbor started commuting into Bat City to share their performances once more. Two of those artists, Kino Kino and Beauregard Elliot, have been shining on Austin stages for over a year now.

In September 2022, drag artist Kino Kino entered a sign-up drag competition at Stonewall. “I was the only AFAB performer in a lineup of 12 drag queens,” he recalls, “and they all treated me with such kindness!” In particular, he remembers asking Malibu Imported – host of Distorted Drag Brunch at Ovenbird – whether or not he looked like a drag queen. “She said, 'Gurl, you’re wearing bottom lashes.’”

Since joining that competition, Kino Kino has participated in multiple shows from San Marcos all the way to Austin – which he now calls home. Despite the move, he stumps for San Marcos’ queer community. In addition to official Pride events like this coming Saturday’s SMTX Pride-hosted party at Railyard Bar & Grill, Kino Kino says the DIY event scene continues on. Even with that continued queer spirit, however, “Austin has realistically more monetary opportunities to flourish in drag,” Kino Kino acknowledges. “And the community is consistent with going out! Honestly losing Stonewall was a major loss to consistent drag in San Marcos.”

That loss of a specific queer space hasn’t stopped LGBTQ events from popping up in the town, however, as Kino Kino himself hosts Sana Sana every first Sunday. The all-ages open mic is, according to the performer, the only one of its kind that showcases drag – a way to help creative kiddos test out the medium. Having started in San Marcos’ Private Park and moved into the goth-y interior of Wake the Dead Coffee House, the show’s audience is starting to outgrow the venue. “I would love to expand to an Austin coffeehouse and have an Austin Sana Sana on a different time of the month,” Kino Kino says.

For fellow former San Marcos resident Beauregard Elliot, aka Sir Beau Elliot, drag was a door opening. He first moved to the town in 2018 for school and arrived still questioning his sexuality. Affirming friends brought him to Stonewall, where Elliot saw his first-ever drag show. “I was in complete awe of how beautiful and glorious everyone looked and performed,” he recalls. “At that moment I knew I was in the right place.” Both Kino Kino and Elliot mention San Marcos legend Tequila Rose as pivotal to their first drag experiences, as the artist hosted the events these performers got their starts at. “I signed up for Tequila Rose’s Sunday School nights during my senior year,” Elliot remembers. “My performance credit for the semester was fulfilled, so I was itching for any time onstage. That’s when my life changed forever. I went almost every Sunday until Stonewall closed.”

The multitalented performer – Elliot checks off opera and theatre as additional skills, both of which feature in his drag acts – has since migrated to Austin as well. His first few times in Bat City were tough: “I started off feeling weird and lonely because I have social anxiety, and I was a little fish in a bigger pond compared to San Marcos.” Yet over time Elliot developed a relationship to Austin’s queer scene that had him earning more gigs in ATX than San Marcos, earning the trust of local venues and their patrons. This shift had him driving into Austin “almost daily” but “I made friends and entered two families of folks willing to open up their homes to me if I didn’t feel like driving home late at night or had to wake up early to open for work.”

Those families – Gothess Jasmine’s Tribe of Aziza and the Trans Era’s Haus of Trans – heralded more opportunities as well as community. In San Marcos currently, Elliot sees the queer/drag scene as “super segregated and dispersed because we lost our one home.” Resources to create stable inclusive spaces, especially ones that would welcome Black, trans, queer, and alternative performers like Elliot, are difficult to come by in the LGBTQ community. “Since no one in the community has the means to open a safe space that would be more inclusive, the queer community has lost their way a bit,” he says. “As a result, more and more people are commuting to Austin for drag.” But that doesn’t leave Austin off the hook, either. Elliot still observes that “almost everywhere I perform, I am either the only Black person or it’s just a sprinkle of color.”

“BIPOC are not treated very well in the spaces I’ve been in,” he adds. “And we have to work harder and be louder in order for us to be seen and heard, yet we still get ignored.”

The work to make both San Marcos and Austin welcoming cities for queer performers continues onward. With artists like Kino Kino and Elliot bringing their talents to the forefront, there’s hope for a future where all that queer creativity gets to shine – bright enough to be seen no matter where in Texas you reside.

Woke Cowboy

Friday 13, ColdTowne Theater

This here’s a comedy show that’s got a woke agenda – in that they’re gonna wake up your funny bone, no matter your agenda. Special guest host Jose Da’Hype and Chris Bryant lead a stellar lineup featuring Halima Abshir, Leo Garcia, Aaron Seroussi, Lisa Smith, and Moe Christine.

Re-Tucked

Friday 13, Highland Lounge

Enjoy drag by Alysha Pretty, Juliana, Colleen Deforrest, Nazareth, and the Miss-Texas bound Maeve Haven

Fire Nation: An ATLA Tribute Party

Friday 13, Cheer Up Charlies

Four cities – NYC, Chicago, Denver, and Austin – each take on an element to represent in this nationwide costumed celebration of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Austin reps those hot-heads in the Fire Nation, so dress in reds, oranges, and gold – or come in costume as your favorite fire-bender.

Sir Rat Cruising Night.

Saturday 14, the Austin Eagle

Wear your best gear and get on over to the Eagle to find someone who’ll get you hot and bothered.

Texass

Saturday 14, ColdTowne Theater

Laughing their way to three years, the Texass queer comedy show celebrates this anniversary with an all-star lineup: May Buzzetti, Clayton Maderia, Elli DiCaprio, Ivy Le, and Alexandra Sleeping. Sarah Speer hosts.

Queer Black Yoga Anniversary

Saturday 14, Live Oak Meadow

Enjoy an evening of “community, movement, and music” with Queer Black Women Alliance, featuring music from DJ Jade Babilonia and instruction by Venus and Elayna.

Drag Your Ass to Brunch: Hannah Montana vs. Miley Cyrus

Saturday 14, the Copperhead Club

Why pit two beautiful, definitely separate women against each other? Well, why not! Host Eileen Dover brings performances by Serena Blake, Cupcake, Scarlet Sagamore, and Tiffany Epiphany that’ll give you the best of both worlds. Plus: exclusive Hannah Montana/Miley flash tats from Inked Majesty.

Daylight Disco

Saturday 14, Holiday on Seventh

Soak in the sweet weather with margs and music. Queer Vinyl Co.’s DJs Dana Scully and Beaujolais bring disco tunes from behind the decks.

Resource Fair

Saturday 14, Kind Clinic Koenig

Queertopia and ECHO host this resource fair for trans and gender nonconforming folks who’ve experienced homelessness. Come and get access to name and gender marker correction assistance, emotional support sessions led by licensed therapists, and Kind Clinic-provided STI testing and safe-sex supplies. Masks required.

Bebesota Brunch: Bien Latina

Sunday 15, Taquero Mucho Domain

Hang out with your best girls for a fabo brunch, featuring host Beauty and performances by Natalia Fate, DeeGee Ray Whitney, and Monica Monae Davenport.

Sapphic Singles

Sunday 15, Cabana Club

A new venue for this monthly meetup, where “queer women, sapphics, trans & non binary folk” can find a friend, a lover, or their greatest enemy who eventually becomes their friend through goofy hijinks.

Sad Girls Only

Monday 16, Swan Dive

Louisianna Purchase and Ruby Knight host this drag celebration of ennui that’ll have you shedding beautiful tears.

TuezGayz: National Voter Registration Gay

Tuesday 17, Swan Dive

Come for the party; stay to get registered to vote! World Famous *BOB* and Democrasexy will be on-site to help you get your info up-to-date for what’s sure to be one of the most important elections of our lives! Altho TBH, all elections, local ones included, are important!

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx

Wednesday 18, Oilcan’s

Tatiana Cholula brings Latinx culture to the forefront at this weekly drag show.