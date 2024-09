Dear Luv Doc,

My roommate works at a large company that has regular social events – I guess to increase morale? He usually invites me to these events and I usually go with him because they usually involve free food, drinks and various activities. The last one I admit I made a big mistake. We were hanging out with one of the managers in his division who I have hung out with before, and this guy is a serial liar. No matter how good or smart anyone is at anything, he claims to be better. If you know a lot about Roman history, he majored in it in college. Do you like to wakeboard? He used to be a champion wakeboarder. Stuff like that. At previous events I would just laugh it off, but this time I will admit I had too much to drink and when he started popping off about how he was one of the top 10 golfers in the state when he was in high school, I called bullshit. I am a decent golfer, and my older brother was a really good high school golfer who graduated the same year this guy graduated (I verified this) and I am certain I would have heard abut him. Anyways, I called bullshit and he started backpedaling, and I started calling him on more of his bullshit until my roommate pulled me aside and said that I was being a dick and that I need to go home, which I did. I walked outside and called an Uber. When he got home, my roommate was yelling at me about how everyone at the event thought I was being a huge dick. I was thinking, “WTF?” Do they just let this guy get away with being a serial liar just because he is their boss? I know I could have been more polite about it, but he was really getting on my nerves. Plus he is clearly unathletic and a huge slob. There is no way he has the discipline to be a top-ranked athlete in anything. Anyway, I did say I was sorry, but my roommate wants me to apologize to this guy. What? No way, right? He clearly had it coming.

– A 12 Handicap

You know, the last time two dudes publicly argued about their golf handicaps it was one of the most cringe moments in recent history. Just. Fucking. Stop. And look, I understand that every time Trump opens his mouth it’s a cringe moment, but Paleo Joe was senile enough to waller in the pig shit with him, and it’s tough to waller in pig shit and come out smelling like anything but pig shit. And yes, I know how to spell “wallow,” but when you’re in pig shit, you’re wallerin’, no matter what your handicap. It is the way of pig shit. If you’re in it, you’re in it. There’s no going back. That’s a life lesson that should be learned early. There will always be people trying to lure you into the pig shit with them, and sometimes, rather amazingly, that allure can be strong.

They don’t feel any particular pressure to make a cogent argument or to even make sense at all. They just want to enjoy your incredulous outrage at the appalling depth of their imbecility.

Take Trump voters for instance. They will eagerly engage you in “political discourse” regardless of the limitations of their IQ or their moral reasoning skills. They don’t feel any particular pressure to make a cogent argument or to even make sense at all. They just want to enjoy your incredulous outrage at the appalling depth of their imbecility. To any sane, reasonable person, Donald Trump is like a teacher who is a convicted serial child molester, who is applying for a job at a new school but claims he never molested children and isn’t going to molest them again. Trump voters are the parents who think he should be hired. When you ask them, “What the actual FUCK are you thinking?!?!?” They say things like, “Well, he is going to hire some assistants who aren’t child molesters,” or “Oh, he’s just acting like a child molester to rile up the anti-child molester parents,” or “Basically all teachers are child molesters. At least he admits it.” Of course, all this time you are about to pop a fucking vessel – not because of Trump himself, but because someone could be so gullible to buy his weak-assed Nazi propaganda-inspired bullshit.

I know what you’re thinking: This guy is absolutely right about everything he just said, but you know what? It doesn’t matter because I was wallerin’ in pig shit, and when you’re covered in pig shit, what you’re saying doesn’t really matter all that much. You sir, have a similar problem. Sometimes, even when you’re drinking, even if it’s White Claws, it’s best not to engage.

It probably wouldn’t kill you to apologize for the stridency of your opposition, but I will leave that up to you. You can be right or you can be happy. Maybe you can figure out how to be both. After all, you’re a 12 handicap.