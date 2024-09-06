Qmmunity: What’s in a Name

When I first told people my name, they made a face: a “Really? That name?” face. I admit that it is not a particularly unique name. James Scott is shared by 206 other people in Austin alone and over 3,000 in Texas – though the number’s a little suspect, considering I got it from one of those info scraper websites. Scary the stuff you can find on a single Google search...

Anyway, I remember my co-worker at the Flagstaff Great Clips telling me that James was a boring choice. She remarked that her dad was named James – the killing blow for any cool-name hopes I had.

“Are you sure you don’t want a different name?” Her question still lingers in my memory. Like, of all the names available, you chose James? Oka-ay: If that’s what you want.

Isn’t it funny how this type of conversation continues around what trans people want? My former co-worker’s question was born from confusion, but it mirrored a thousand others that came from a place of distrust. Trans people rarely get treated like the experts in their own lives in both small and horrifically huge ways.

Here’s the thing: I’m plum sick of being treated like I’m the last person in the world who knows what’s good for me. I’m sick of not being an accepted expert in whether or not I deserve to have my name and gender correct on my government IDs, so I have to get a physician’s letter that says “Oh, yes, he’s definitely sick with trans-itis and the only cure is correct identification documents.” I’m sick of doing all that – being a good little citizen who fills out my forms and pays taxes and votes – and then my state government gets to just weasel their way into not accepting court orders. I’m sick of trans people being denied the basic human dignity of having a driver’s license that the liquor store guy doesn’t look at, then look at me, then look at my license and say, “This is you?” I’m sick of our attorney general and suspected boiled-egg-in-a-suit Ken Paxton trying to track down all the trans Texans through emails and subterfuge. If you want to know where I’m at, Ken, how about you do some fucking legwork and come to my apartment? Maybe you can fix our leaky sink and make yourself useful for once!

Sorry: That was very aggressive. Not demure and not mindful! Let’s end on a nicer note.

I named myself James around 2015 after texting through a few names with my friend Jay. The name was one I’d held on to for a while, although when I considered it at 16, I was deep in girl-world and thought it’d have to go to an imaginary son. But the name always belonged to me, was always what I wanted for myself. A little cringe, but the name is pulled from a TV show – Star Trek. James Tiberius Kirk, who I wished I could someday emulate in his leadership and kindness – although I’ll pass on the womanizing, TBH.

I like my name. It’s never been boring to me, because it’s the one I chose.

Queer Trivia: Divas

Thursday 5, Wanderlust Wine

In honor of Queen Bey’s recent b-day, host Aira Juliet and the Little Gay Shop bring you a trivia night all about those outrageous and outstanding divas who rule pop culture. Will your fave make the cut? The only way to defend ’em is to attend!

Indulge

Friday 6, Cheer Up Charlies

Chups calls ’em “Austin’s Queer Party People & DJ collective,” but you can call ’em your new favorite supergroup: DJs SuperMcN4sty, Lavender Thug, BabiBoi, La Morena, and Xoy pump up the volume at this weekend kickoff supreme.

TGIF

Friday 6, the Jackalope South Shore

A powerhouse collab between Pride in Black ATX and Kind Clinic, this kickback provides you the perfect opportunity to learn more about what Pride in Black ATX has planned for Austin’s Black queer community.

Crescendo: a Benefit Concert

Saturday 7, KMFA Studio

Support the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus by attending this concert featuring live music from chorus members, refreshments, special guests, and luxury items available for you to bid on.

Sabrina Carpenter Tribute Show

Saturday 7, Cheer Up Charlies

A drag show that’s all about this year’s vintage-vibes girly who’s ruled the radio waves all summer? With drag, a post-show dance party, vending by Desired Objects, and on-site voter registration? That’s that me espresso!

Legendary Drag Brunch and Market

Sunday 8, the Brewtorium

Las Ofrendas lines up a Sunday fun day with their signature vendor market buttressed by drag featuring the one and only Kelly Kline hosting. Brunch, babes, and the ability to buy cool stuff? We really do have it all these days...

Local Queer Coffee Break

Tuesday 10, Mozart’s Coffee

Join Local Queer ATX for their happy hour how-do-you-do where you can enjoy a li’l coffee and connection among fellow Austin queers. Alcohol-free, so sober and sober-curious alike can enjoy as well.

Bi for Now: Beetlejuice Edition

Tuesday 10, the Highball

Is Beetlejuice bi? I’m not sure about that, but I am sure that all y’all bi and pan peeps will find a nice li’l community at this meetup hosted by Democrasexy. With a BJ theme, you’ll do cute crafts, meet nice folks, and – if you stick around – catch the Drag Queen Game Show.

Drag Queen Game Show: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Tuesday 10, the Highball

Where else can you find drag hosts Celia Light and Mars, Tim Burton trivia, and other entertainment themed around that lovable cemetery-dwelling scum-bum? Drag Queen Game Show! Drag Queen Game Show! Drag Queen Game Show!

Tales of the Stiletto Coast

Wednesday 11, Vigilante Bar

A new campaign begins for this crew of drag performers – Tangelo, PumpKing, Gemma Nye, Lady Vergil, and special guest Lawrie Bird – who’ll roll the dice and go on a new adventure guided by dungeon master Gray.

Mitski + Ethel Cain Post-Concert Drag Show

Thursday 12, Cheer Up Charlies

Oh! This is the first time I am going to the concert that one of these drag shows is following. LOL. Well, it’s a primo lineup hosted by Honey Baby and Damiana Divine, featuring Kino Kino, Gender Destruction, Riotgirl, Your X Stasy, Greta Grip, and Sissa Muerta.