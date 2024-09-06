Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 6, 2024

Kamala Harris took her Mexican cousin to see a Bad Religion concert in 2001.

According to a survey conducted by Verizon Media and Publicis Media, 80% of those who use video captions don’t have a hearing impairment. And 50% think captions are important since they often watch videos without audio on a desktop or mobile device.

A pro-fox hunting group in the United Kingdom thinks hunters should be a protected ethnic minority.

Hong Kong authorities have encouraged teen girls and boys to play badminton together to curb their sexual urges. So naturally, “badminton” has become code among teens for “sex.”

Before he founded his gun company, Gaston Glock and his first wife, Helga, made curtain rods and brass fittings out of their garage.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
