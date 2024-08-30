Columns

The Off Beat: promqueen’s Dark Fairytale

Hot off szn two, rapper plays the Front Festival Aug. 31

By Carys Anderson, Fri., Aug. 30, 2024


promqueen’s rap theatrics get dark on new LP szn two (courtesy of promqueen)

The Front Festival, Future Front Texas’ annual Labor Day weekend shindig, has everything: a film showcase and a concert, both highlighting the work of women and LGBTQ+ creatives, plus two bookending pool parties to beat the heat. The event returns to the LINE Austin, the Contemporary Austin-Laguna Gloria, and Cheer Up Charlies Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting the organization’s Creative Future of Texas Fund.

Taylor Swift has her eras; Adele names her albums after her ages. For promqueen, serialized projects arrive more like seasons of a television show. While 2023’s szn one debuted the rapper’s theatrical project with a bright coral album cover and a cheeky “liteweight” flow, June follow-up szn two – as its black and gray artwork suggests – goes darker.

szn one is the promqueen sampler platter to showcase what [my] world is about,” the artist explains. “szn two shifts deeper into the story – the fairy tale, if you will – and goes into deeper thematic topics, [including] colonization, some of my family members’ experiences as immigrants, domestic violence, inner racism, [and] perseverance.”

With a background in acting and a love for famous worldbuilders like Doja Cat and Childish Gambino, promqueen views herself as a storyteller. She slips in and out of a Valley girl accent in new track “pov,” a nod to her experience in code-switching growing up in majority-white North Texas, and references some of the U.S.’s most well-known fables with song titles like “big bad wolf” and “white rabbit.”

“I love playing with different voices and characters,” the artist says. “Being an only child, I just kind of talked to myself, so this is the place where it comes out.”

More than a childhood pastime, channeling different perspectives has allowed promqueen to work through generational trauma. “number on me,” which the rapper confirms is her most “aggressive, intense” song, references the French colonization of Vietnam, which she learned through her mother that her great-grandmother experienced firsthand.

“Whenever the French were coming in, in order to prevent your grandmother from being sexually harmed, she actually put clay and dirt on [her] face so that she would look ugly,” the artist recalls her mother explaining. promqueen channels that ugliness in the track, repeating its title phrase with increasing fury.

“The song is about becoming enraged after being taken advantage of,” she explains. “Whether that’s being colonized or also domestic abuse, which an immediate family member of mine was going through at the time. That was how I processed it.”

promqueen promotes new LP szn two alongside Pam Reyes, Never, and p1nkstar at Cheer Ups Aug. 31.
More The Off Beat columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More The Off Beat
The Off Beat: Beo Lerman’s Queer Werewolf Rom-Com
The Off Beat: Beo Lerman’s Queer Werewolf Rom-Com
Moonrise screens at the Front Festival Aug. 30

Carys Anderson, Aug. 30, 2024

The Off Beat: Music Commission Passes Recommendation to Support Texas Music Museum
The Off Beat: Music Commission Passes Recommendation to Support Texas Music Museum
Commish suggests Council direct $850,000 in aid to Eastside gallery

Carys Anderson, Aug. 16, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Front Festival, Future Front Texas, Laguna Gloria, Cheer Up Charlies, LINE Austin, promqueen

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
BLK ODYSSY, Asha Imuno
Antone's Nightclub
Austin Cactus & Succulent Society 2024 Fall Show at Zilker Botanical Garden
Fangoria Horror Trivia + Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge at We Luv Video
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Hot Summer Nights 2024
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  