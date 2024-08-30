The Luv Doc: Hardick’s Sick Roasts

Dear Luv Doc,

My best friend at work is hilarious ... or so I thought. We usually have lunch together and talk about current events, celebrities, politics, and yes, often our co-workers as well because we are around them all the time. My friend (let’s call her Hillary) has a snarky roast for everything. Like ... Matthew McConaughey is the uncle who makes you feel his bicep. Or ... the Australian Olympic breaker Raygun is actually Elaine from Seinfeld’s cousin. Or ... JD Vance doesn’t have a chin, but he does have a beard. Her name is Usha. Or something like ... Jeff from accounting can afford a new Corvette but can’t afford to wax his unibrow. (Don’t worry, there is no Jeff.) Anyway, that’s her brand of humor. The other day I was telling a co-worker about how funny Hillary is and she said, “Oh my God! Really? Hillary is so mean! Everything she says is so negative! I can’t stand to be around her.” Needless to say, this threw me for a loop. I thought maybe the co-worker had it out for Hillary or something, but since then I have noticed that almost everything Hillary says is mean or snarky or negative. She is sort of a one-trick pony that way. Now I think that as her friend, I should point this out to her so she knows that not everybody finds her hilarious, but I don’t want to hurt her feelings or rat out my co-worker. How do I get her tone down the negativity a bit?

– Laughing Lunch Buddy

I may not be the best go-to on this topic, as I have been known to engage in negativity for the sake of humor on the regular – both in my personal life and in my writing. I’m sure I have probably left a trail of haters in my wake as well. Comes with the territory. After all, if God blesses you with a talent, it’s a sin to waste it, right? In my case that “blessing” most likely came from being the youngest of four brothers and having to always be ready with a counterpunch ... both figuratively and literally. I also am blessed with a last name that brings out the latent roaster in just about everyone. There’s a reason this column is called “The Luv Doc” and not “Hardick’s Sick Roasts.” Yes, that last name is dope as fuck, but who would actually believe it?

I guess it only follows that hurt people hurt people to avoid getting hurt themselves. It’s a survival/defense mechanism that serves astoundingly well ... right up until actual adulthood, when it becomes justification to drop thousands of dollars on therapy sessions. Seriously though, a witheringly critical zinger can be delightfully glorious if you’re mindful of your audience. For some ... like myself ... humorous criticism (let’s call it “roasting”) is a language of love, and I have been careful over the years to surround myself with friends who can not only take the heat, but actually delight in it – as I do. Truly nothing gives me greater joy than getting figuratively burned by a friend by a critical yet humorous observation that cuts straight to the quick. I shit you not. It makes me feel seen. Yes, I am working on that.

Most people, it turns out, really hate being roasted. I mean, they’re perfectly fine with snarkiness when it doesn’t personally affect them – for instance, the celebrity roasts crafted by your friend Hillary – but you start critiquing things like fashion choices, coordination, or someone’s marginal intelligence, and all the sudden you get labeled by the normies as some sort of puppy-strangling ogre. These days, I make an extra effort to read the room lest my verbal barbs do real injury to some thin-skinned soul. It’s never my intent to decimate someone’s fragile ego or undermine their sense of self or competency. I am only trying to amuse the already broken people in the room – even if those people are me and myself. I would like to give your friend similar credit. Just because she might be wickedly hilarious with her sick roasts doesn’t make her a bad person with evil motives, it just makes her flawed in a delightful (though perhaps to only a limited few) way. I would encourage her to actively find positive ways to be funny. I mean hell, Taika Waititi seems to be able to manage it, so can’t others as well? I haven’t personally figured out how, but I am working on it at an exorbitantly expensive rate. Maybe you can save your friend some money.