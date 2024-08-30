Qmmunity: Queer Events for the Week

I had a dream that this column was the best I ever wrote – people said, wow! This is the peak quolumn, aka queer column. Like most dreams though, it disappeared once I woke up. Instead, this will be a short column mostly here to transition you into the event listings below. Maybe next week I’ll bring the ambition of my sleep-self into the real world – for now, he slumbers still. LOL.

Boyz of Austin: Beach Boyz

Thursday 29, Elysium

Witness not only the fun seaside stylez of your favorite Boyz but also new cast members Trey Devine, Danté, Larry Stylinson, and Mx. Cuntstrood in their first performances with this gender-diverse drag crew.

End of Summer Rave

Friday 30, Cheer Up Charlies

DJ Boyfriend brings this scorching season to its fitting close with a Middle School Dance Party rave featuring sets by DJs Lavender Thug, Ruby Knight, and the host himself. Kiss Brat/Challengers/”Pink Pony Club” summer goodbye!

Queer Singles Happy Hour

Saturday 31, Wanderlust Wine Co.

Local Queer ATX pairs up with Jigsaw Dating for the mixer-maker’s first-ever LGBTQ-only event. The goal’s a safe space for mingling, with custom conversation cards and Jigsaw’s “signature ice breaker bingo.”

Gender Diverse Joy

Saturday 31, 506 Congress

2Spirit Queer, Downtown Austin Alliance, Khush ATX, and Local Queer ATX collab on this Downtown Austin space activation. Enjoy drag, dance, an open mic, food, and a name/gender change workshop – all for freesies.

Now Serving

Saturday 31, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar

Serving up a delightful time, host Tiffany Epiphany brings along local drag talent for this dinner-and-a-show type of night.

Tha’ Spot

Sunday 1, Rain on 4th

Host Diamond Dior Davenport brings twerk-offs, drag, mini kiki balls, and much more to this RnB and hip-hop party right in the heart of gay ATX.

Lesbian Nite

Sunday 1, Cheer Up Charlies

Sunday night, sapphics take flight: Winona Grindr takes the decks within Chups from 8pm 'til midnight.

Joker’s Wild

Monday 2, Kick Butt Coffee

Get in your PJs for a show I definitely misread as “Joker’s Mild.” But there’s nothing mild about what the Monday Night Jammie Jam variety show has to offer, with local performers as well as out-of-town talent bringing the best burlesque and more.

Reading the Rainbow

Wednesday 4, Twin Oaks Branch Library

Speed-read the James Baldwin classic Go Tell It on the Mountain so you, too, can participate in the Austin’ public library’s LGBTQIA+ book club. If you can’t make it in-person, there will be a virtual option.

Tongue in Cheek

Thursday 5, Swan Dive

Every first Thursday, host Ivy Le and special guests open up the stage to comics either in need of a safe space as queer comedians or needing to practice their LGBTQ material to make sure it doesn’t have that homophobia stink. No matter how you come to this queer comedy open mic, there’s a good time in store.

ATX Vogue Nights

Thursday 5, Swan Dive

Get a taste of the Central Texas ballroom scene at this monthly event run by the Houses Juicy Couture and Lepore. Make sure to study up on the category requirements beforehand: You don’t want to get caught looking foolish on the floor, ya know.