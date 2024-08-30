The Mohawk word for computer roughly translates to “it brings things up.”

The average American writes just one check a year, down from three in 2016, according to a Federal Reserve survey.

Omena, Michigan’s mayor is a horse named Lucky. The outgoing mayor is Rosie, a Golden Labrador mix.

Queen’s guitarist, Sir Brian May, is telling folks that badgers with tuberculosis have no role in spreading the disease to bovines. Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, on the other hand, disagrees and thinks it’s okay to kill them.

Although the Bank of England started to produce banknotes in the 17th century, King Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the first British sovereign to be given the honor in 1960 on a £1 paper note.