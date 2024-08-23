Qmmunity: Codename the Calendar

A lot goes on in Austin’s queer community, which means anyone trying to keep up with the myriad drag shows, hikes, masculinity seminars, etc. has their work cut out for ’em. Praise the gay gods, then, that y’all have a friend in Instagram event listings personality the QT Calendar Austin. That’s their full government name, but to be quick, they also answer to the Calendar. Their Instagram account, @qtcalendaraustin, details as much of Austin’s queer event happenings as possible, with tons of silly memes and helpful civic how-tos in between.

“One of the reasons I started the Calendar was because I saw how hard it was for me and my fellow queer and trans neurodivergent people to keep track of events,” they explain. “There’s so much going on in Central Texas, and having a reminder or list goes a long way to keep on top of everything.” Each post is designed with accessibility front and center: easy-to-read text, colorblind-friendly colors, and one-to-one event copy to avoid miscommunication.

(Qmmunity would do this also, but I’m a brat who likes to editorialize.)

Collecting all those events together means organizing a whole host of spreadsheets and info, which the Calendar says is part of their daily routine. “I do it while eating breakfast and waiting for my coffee to brew,” they say, adding that integrating templates and their link-in-bio Google Sheet helped streamline the work. They’ve also made their cat, Donut, the account’s face rather than their own. Adopted in 2022, Donut is no ordinary cat: Her front-facing eyes are big, beautiful, and all knowing, and the Calendar describes her as “like if a 7-year-old drew a cat but had never met a cat before.” The Calendar’s used Donut in many different memes from promoting civic engagement during the 2023 Lege session to laying down boundaries on cruel comments. In our email interview, I asked about Donut’s fame, but the Calendar replied that this is one cat unconcerned with internet stardom.

“I think she sees beyond this mortal realm, so she does not understand nor care for this 'fame’ that you speak of,” they say. “She does appreciate the fan art though and would like more, and more foam soccer balls. I think I appreciate her local gay icon status more than she does lol.”

Part of the Calendar’s motivation with running their event Instagram was their own struggle as a queer and trans person of color. “In my academic and professional life I’ve often been the only young person, the only openly queer person, one of maybe a handful of people of color, and certainly the only one with all three, let alone being trans,” they say. “I’ll let you know that being 'the one’ is exhausting.” Inspired by their search for QTPOC community, the Calendar created their massive spreadsheet of events for other folks in need of support, fun, and friendship.

Living in a city the Calendar describes as “very transient” makes experiences of struggle and sadness difficult to overcome, but “what I have found is the best antidote to this struggle and sadness is community events,” they say, “small gatherings where we see each other as everything that we are.”

Fast Facts with QT Calendar Austin

On their more specific motivation for creating a massive community calendar: “I believe in Chisme for Change and Chisme for All. Chisme in Spanish directly translates to 'gossip,’ and it’s a big part (to me) of Latine culture; I want to know everyone’s business, I want to know what’s going on, and I want other people to be able to know everything that’s going on. I think that there’s real power and community in having shared 'gossip.’ So when I design posts, I want to be as inclusive and omniscient as possible. I want queer and trans people to be able to find community no matter what they’re interested in or want to do.”

On posting responsibly: “I do want to credit my friends and community for doing a lot of the work as well. People send me events constantly, and if I ever need feedback I just pop it into a groupchat. My friends are not afraid to tell me when I’m wrong or when a graphic is confusing or not accessible. They’re constantly my inspiration and motivation to do the work I do on the calendar.”

On queer Central Texas event trends: “Everyone goes on hikes on the third Sunday of the month. Like check your favorite group, they probably have a monthly hike on the third Sunday.”

On making successful memes: “My memes have done far better than I ever could have imagined. At this point I can’t say that I don’t expect the attention because * flips hair * I know I’m hilarious, but it’s still amazing to me. I have friends who bring up 'Dr. Colt St Amand Wins: Flawless Victory’ or 'What I Appreciate About Straight Culture’ regularly.”

On where they want to see queer people: “I am a former federal and local government employee, and frequently when I’d attend public meetings I’d think 'I wish there were more queer people here.’ I know that these systems weren’t designed to be accessible to marginalized voices, and I want to make going to hearings and meetings as easy as going to a social event.”

Their Spider-Man speech: “[Anyone] could have made this account. Anyone can make a Canva account and make graphics. Anyone can be behind the Calendar. One thing I love about Austin is the DIY spirit, that if you don’t see something you could build it yourself. A lot of great groups started because someone 'normal’ just decided one day to start a page and gather folks together. I’m always going to support smaller groups and organizations finding their people. I’m just one queer, trans, neurodivergent, chronically ill, extremely nosey person with an all-knowing cat and a love for my community. And a Canva Pro account.”

Moon Pussy Power

Friday 23, the Highball

Celebrate the release of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos with your favorite anime-fan drag performers Louisianna Purchase, Leia Sakura Dior, and Tatiana Cholula – all inside Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar’s bar.

Book Lovers: Trans & Nonbinary Social

Tuesday 27, Radio/East

For all y’all trans, enby, and otherwise gender-enlightened folks to find a new friend or lover ... or good book! Austin Indie Book Fair hosts a third mixer featuring books, drinks, and socializing all for $25 neat.

Pride Party

Friday 23, Spokesman Highland

Get your caffeine fix while helping your community at this party featuring vendors, limited-edition tie-dye T-shirts, and a raffle supporting QTPOC org allgo. Special drink menu item alert: Peach Pony Club, made with lemonade, peach puree, and a rainbow skewer.

Neon Rainbows Homocoming

Friday 23, Cheer Up Charlies

DJ Boi Orbison spins Nineties country classics while Brigitte Bandit hosts the Gay Ole Opry Drag show, but what’s really gonna get y’all hootin’ and hollerin’? It’s the big-ass mums contest, where “the bigger and gayer, the better.”

Party Munster

Friday 23, Elysium

Host Munster Mash brings a new edition of Shock Therapy that tributes club kid culture. Featuring performances by Sticky Gold, Jenna Talia, Ethel Institution, Solovino, MK Ultra, and special guests Liz Dexia and Tangelo.

Oops! All DJs

Saturday 24, Double Trouble

Queer Vinyl Collective spins from 7 to 10pm so you can groove to house, disco, and international tunes while sippin’ sweet Dub Trub drinks.

Creative Crop Tops

Saturday 24, Austin Creative Reuse

Gender Unbound features their final Summer Skill Share workshop this Saturday with Sam Carey teaching y’all how to snip yourself a perfect stomach-baring shirt.

Brew Paul’s Drag Show Two Year Anniversary

Saturday 24, Meanwhile Brewing Co.

Host Eileen Dover and cast mates Brooklin Mars, Amy H. Graves (DTX), Maxine LaQueen, and Gem Doll Dlux (SATX) celebrate two years of drag fun. TJ the DJ spins, as per usu, with Austin Flea onsite with shopping options.

Pride Out Loud

Saturday 24, LUSH Cosmetics Austin

Make your own bath bomb for Pride alongside sexual health clinic ASHwell – and maybe get one of those new Minecraft soaps? Up to you.

Sc3n3 Qu33ns and myspace Things

Saturday 24, Cheer Up Charlies

Party like it’s 2000 with DJ Turito spinning Aughts emo and pop all night. Drag show lineup includes Brigitte Bandit, Lavender Thug, Munster Mash, Sinful Purchase, Jenna Talia, Sticky Gold, and Ryan.

Brat Brunch

Sunday 25, the Davenport

Join Brunch of Drag host Eileen Dover along with cast members Joselyn Breezy, Priscilla Poonslinger, and Mz. Cookie Dlux for a drag tribute to Charli XCX.

Pride Block Party & Gender Free Haircut Club

Sunday 25, Golden Soul Salon

In addition to offering free gender-affirming haircuts from 11am until 3pm, Golden Soul Salon makes this a real party with a vendor market, tattoos, and much more.

Pride Flag Mosaic

Tuesday 27, Austin Creative Reuse

Your friends at Local Queer ATX invite the crafty among us to do a li’l mosaic magic. Materials provided, so bring donation bucks and a whole lotta inspiration.

Sapphic Pop Karaoke Night

Thursday 29, Outer Heaven Disco Club

Sing your sapphic heart out with Local Queer ATX. Plus: a chance to win a $25 bar table!