Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 23, 2024

Recent research says the biggest sea scorpions near Australia in prehistoric times were capable of crossing oceans.

David Lee Roth trained to be an emergency medical technician (EMT).

One superstition says that if two people grab for a salt shaker at the same time, they will eventually argue. If you want to offer salt to someone else at the table, put it near them, but don’t hand it to them directly.

If you’re following recent riots in Great Britain, an affray is a fight in a public place that disturbs the peace and a balaclava is a ski mask.

Both the highest and lowest elevations in the Interstate Highway System occur in tunnels. The highest elevation is in the Eisenhower Tunnel (11,158 feet), 60 miles west of Denver. The lowest elevation is in the Fort McHenry Tunnel (107 feet below sea level) underneath Baltimore Harbor.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
