Columns

Day Trips: Blackwell School National Historic Site, Marfa

Texas’ newest national park honors the Mexican American community of Marfa

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Aug. 23, 2024


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Blackwell School National Historic Site in Marfa was recently added to the list of 14 National Park Service sites in Texas.

The adobe schoolhouse in a quiet neighborhood doesn’t look very distinguished from the outside, but inside it tells a big story of the resiliency of the Mexican American community in West Texas.


Through exhibits, photographs, and memorabilia, the museum relates the educational experience of Hispanic children. There was no state law officially segregating schools, but minority children were sent to “separate but equal” educational facilities in what was “de facto segregation.”

Used for classrooms beginning in 1909, the building was retired by the school district in 1965 and used for storage. For the last two decades, the school’s alumni have worked to save the historic structure, the last building of a larger complex.

Part of the building is devoted to a re-created classroom with small wooden desks. Class pictures, letter jackets, and sports uniforms hang on the walls. One of the more disturbing displays is of a small coffin used in a “Burying Mr. Spanish” funeral ceremony when speaking Spanish was banned on campus in 1954. At the 2007 school reunion, the coffin was dug up and "Spanish was resurrected."


Because of efforts by the Blackwell School Alliance, the school was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2019. President Joe Biden signed the Blackwell School National Historic Site Act on Oct. 17, 2022.

Since then the Alliance has continued to open the museum on weekends while National Park Service employees from nearby Fort Davis National Historic Site work on restoration and signage. NPS officials will officially welcome the new historic site on Sept. 14.

The Blackwell School National Historic Site at 501 S. Abbot St. in Marfa includes a small playground. The school is currently typically open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4pm.

1,717th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Holy Smoke BBQ, Huntsville
Day Trips: Holy Smoke BBQ, Huntsville
The legendary eatery is still smokin'

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 16, 2024

Day Trips: Praha Picnic, Praha
Day Trips: Praha Picnic, Praha
Take a day off to enjoy a country fair for the whole family

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 9, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Blackwell School, Marfa

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
PBR Gambler Days
Moody Center
The Breakfast Club and 10 Things I Hate About You at Paramount Theatre
Melissa Carper (performance and record signing) at Waterloo Records
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Hot Summer Nights 2024
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  