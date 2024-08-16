Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

One of the first personal checks ever written was in 11th century Basra (now in Iraq).

United Kingdom postage stamps don’t include the country’s name on them.

Nichols Electronics, a small company in Minnesota, pretty much has a monopoly on ice cream truck music.

If you had been arrested in London in the 1890s, you’d have to include your hands in the photo (for any identifying marks) and there was a special shoulder mirror to capture your profile.

In his 1997 autobiography Call Me Lumpy, the late actor Frank Bank claimed that during the Leave It to Beaver years he slept with over 1,000 women. One more interesting fact – Bank was born in a hospital hallway during an air raid drill.