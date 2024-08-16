Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 16, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

One of the first personal checks ever written was in 11th century Basra (now in Iraq).

United Kingdom postage stamps don’t include the country’s name on them.

Nichols Electronics, a small company in Minnesota, pretty much has a monopoly on ice cream truck music.

If you had been arrested in London in the 1890s, you’d have to include your hands in the photo (for any identifying marks) and there was a special shoulder mirror to capture your profile.

In his 1997 autobiography Call Me Lumpy, the late actor Frank Bank claimed that during the Leave It to Beaver years he slept with over 1,000 women. One more interesting fact – Bank was born in a hospital hallway during an air raid drill.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 9, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 2, 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party, the Gentlemen Barbers, Lorraine O'Reilly
Stubb's
Wine Night: Pop!
at First Light Books
Queer Film Theory 101: Footloose at Alamo Drafthouses Slaughter, Lakeline, Mueller, and South Lamar
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Hot Summer Nights 2024
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  