Columns

Day Trips: Holy Smoke BBQ, Huntsville

The legendary eatery is still smokin'

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Aug. 16, 2024


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Holy Smoke BBQ is still smoking.

Talk of the demise of the classic Huntsville barbecue shack founded in 1971 was a bit premature. Granted the barbecue joint formerly known as “New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Barbecue” or just the “Church BBQ” went through a rough patch from 2019 to 2022, but it's back and as good as ever.

The legendary eatery began when a group of men and their wives arrived on a Saturday to work at the church. The women were barbecuing their husbands’ lunch when passersby started asking if it was for sale. The next weekend, church members, led by Sister Annie Mae Ward, were back cooking and selling barbecue as a fundraiser for the church.


The sweet smell of smoke on Saturdays became a famous Huntsville tradition.

When Sister Ward passed away in 2010, other members took over. Eventually the church’s pastor, the Rev. Clinton Edison, became the reluctant pitmaster, but he had to close shop in 2019. The loss was lamented in publications around the country.

In early 2020, the pastor’s daughter Tameka Edison fired up the old smoker again as Holy Smoke BBQ, but COVID restrictions doomed the effort. When the pandemic lifted, they relit the fire to resounding support of the community.


I arrived at Holy Smoke recently late on a Saturday afternoon. Nathadus Obryant and Jerry Edison greeted me like they had been waiting for me. They were out of ribs, but still had brisket, sausage, and chicken. It was all good, but the dark red barbecue sauce was extraordinary.

Holy Smoke BBQ is south of downtown Huntsville at 2601 Montgomery Rd. near the intersection with Sam Houston Ave. The kitchen opens Thursday through Saturday from 11am to 6pm. Parking is a little tricky, but there’s a large lot on the opposite side of the church. Give them a call at 936/439-4204.

1,716th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Praha Picnic, Praha
Day Trips: Praha Picnic, Praha
Take a day off to enjoy a country fair for the whole family

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 9, 2024

Day Trips: Roy E. Larsen Sandyland Sanctuary, Silsbee
Day Trips: Roy E. Larsen Sandyland Sanctuary, Silsbee
Visit an East Texas rare plant museum

Gerald E. McLeod, Aug. 2, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Celebrated East Texas barbecue joint is cooking for a good cause, Holy Smoke BBQ, Huntsville, barbecue, Sister Annie Mae Ward, Rev. Clinton Edison, Tameka Edison, Church BBQ

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Queer Film Theory 101: Footloose
Alamo Drafthouses Slaughter, Lakeline, Mueller, and South Lamar
Wine Night: Pop!
at First Light Books
Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party, the Gentlemen Barbers, Lorraine O'Reilly at Stubb's
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Hot Summer Nights 2024
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  