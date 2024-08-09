Qmmunity: Pride All Week Long

Austin Pride hits home on Saturday, Aug. 10, with its usual parade down Congress, festival at Fiesta Gardens, and many officially sanctioned drag brunches – all of which you can check out at austinpride.org! But say you want to be even more gay in Bat City? There’s always an outpouring of gay-ass biz around AP weekend, so here are tons of local, lovely, and loudly queer events. Attend ’em, and make sure to support the folks performing financially and emotionally, i.e. clapping, hooting, hollering, etc.

Angelina Martin

Thursday 8, the Red Room at Cap City

Local queer comic featured on “Comedy Central, Moontower Comedy Festival, BuzzFeed, and her mom’s fridge” brings along funny queer friends Holly Hart and Zain Hussain, as well as her “favorite token straight guy” Justin Hicks, for the show’s lineup. Wahoo!

Qmmunity + Friends Pride Party

Friday 9, Cheer Up Charlies

What more must you know? The Chronicle is throwin’ a dang Pride party with drag, vendors, and a Q&A with Glossy by Kind Clinic moderated by yours truly! See more info on p.27.

Woke Cowboy

Friday 9, Coldtowne Theater

Comedy is all about the woke agenda, you know, like having a fun time with a diverse comic lineup. Catch an especially queer lineup this weekend with Alexandra Sleeping, Julie Talbert, Gabi Montemayor, Colton Dowling, Angelina Martin, Chris Bryant, and Evan Rabalais.

Gulabo Night 3.0

Friday 9, Almost Real Things HQ

South Asian queer social group Khush ATX collabs with Dhak Dhak Events to throw a big ol’ Bollywood bash featuring drag, a fashion show, music by DJ Nish, and much more.

Girls, Gays, and Theys

Friday 9, Cheer Up Charlies

Back from last year, this L.A.-based party gets ATX-pilled with local acts blownin’ up Chups like Glitter Cult and Van Mary. Plus: Dragonnqueen spins.

Big Ole Queer Market

Saturday 10 & Sunday 11, Palmer Events Center

Find your new favorite queer vendor, artist, or maker at this huge hullabaloo of LGBTQ businesses.

Hard Rubber Presents Summer of Love Vol. 1

Friday 9, Highland Lounge

Inspired by the original 1960s wave, techno and trance party Hard Rubber starts their three-party series exploring “how rave culture can create club spaces that foster spiritual, creative, and social liberation.” Come find ya community on the dance floor, y’all.

Bronco

Monday 12, Sagebrush

Learn yourself good at this line-dance workshop taught by Country Fried Dance and soundtracked by DJ Boi Orbison. Tickies run you $10 cash, which is less than a good cowboy hat’ll cost ya.

Pride Night @ the Drive In

Tuesday 13, Doc’s Drive In Theatre

Local Queer ATX takes over both screens at Doc’s so allllll the queer fam can enjoy a night at the drive-in. Screen one plays Whip It while screen two plays Encanto. No matter which movie you view, your ticket includes unlimited popcorn. Plus: a bounce house for da kids!

Tales of the Stiletto Coast

Wednesday 14, Vigilante Gastropub & Games

A special one-shot game from your fave drag artist dungeon-crawlers, featuring dungeon master Gray, special guest the Great Flying Cervix, spotlight performer Gemma Nye, and the classic Stiletto Coast players.

2024 TCDP Pride Parade Kickoff Bash

Friday 9, RSVP for location

Make this Pride parade a blue wave with the Travis County Democratic Party, who’ll host this party featuring a happy hour and opportunities to fundraise for their mission. Tickies run $24.

Pride Drag Night Swim

Friday 9, W Austin

Okay, fancy-pants! Splash around in W Austin’s WET Deck while enjoying drag by Vylette Ward and Lavender Thug. Plus: $1 of each Pride cocktail goes to ATX Gay Flag Football league.

ATX Pet Pride

Friday 9, the Iron Bear

A special edition of Husky: Pup and Critters Night featuring fundraising for this year’s Iron Pup, silent auction baskets, a pet mosh, Jell-O shots, and Chique Fil-Atio in the DJ booth. Woof!

PUSSY

Friday 9, Elysium

All your faves from the small screen perform inside the many-couched Elysium interior, with Vander Van Odd, Gia Gun, Laganja Estranja, Calypso Jeté Balmain, A’Keria Chanel Davenport, and Mulan Alexander. Louisianna Purchase hosts, and DJ Colby B – aka Susanne Bartsch’s 10-year resident DJ – spins.

Coco Cxnts

Saturday 10, Coconut Club

Yes, this Fourth Street siren song remains strong: Cast members Arinna Dior Heys, Brigitte Bandit, Honey Baby, and Bohemia welcome Drag Race season 16’s Mhi’ya Iman LePaige for this Pride weekend brunch. Plus: DJ Lavender Thug spins.

Carnival of Pride

Saturday 10, Elysium

Go gritty with your glam at this drag show hosted by Gothess Jasmine and Bubu. Headliners include TV talents Dahli, Evah Destruction, and Detox, alongside local stage stars Jack Rabid, Justice, Ritzy Bitz, Ryan, Target, and the Queen Fantasia. And what do you know? DJ Colby B is back again, still spinning the hits.

Legendary Drag Show & Market

Sunday 11, the Brewtorium

Girl, you know the drill: Frida Friday ATX brings you primo drag, vendors, and fun at this Northside eatery – all for freesies. VIP tickies are avails for a fee, and those’ll get you a lil bit o’ swag, if that’s what you’re into.

Splash Into Pride Pool Party

Sunday 11, Kitty Cohen’s

Take a dip into Kitty’s pool where there’ll be tunes, treats by Austin Rotisserie, and sweet sippables.

Soft Serve

Sunday 11, Cheer Up Charlies

A party as sweet as can be, filled with R&B music spun by BabiBoi and fabo hosting from Gothess Jasmine. Featuring performances by Keisha Fawn, Maya Diosa, and Jermaine.

Bike Picnic

Sunday 11, Dick Nichols Park

ATX Bikes and Queer Gravel throw a li’l two-wheel get-together featuring tacos, an e-bike display by Momentum, coffee by PERC Coffee, and – no duh – a group ride at noon. Pedal on over for a good time.

Hot Topix: Back 2 School

Tuesday 13, Valhalla Tavern

This fundraiser for Austin’s big drag festival is all about teaching. With $150 on the line, competitors will need to perform an “educational number” so crack open da books and get ready to be schooled.