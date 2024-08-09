Opinion: With Lake Travis Still Under 50% Capacity, It Is Time to Rethink Our Lawns

Traditional lush lawns are a water-sucking menace. In a time when drought continues to terrorize America, our lawns account for nearly 50% of domestic freshwater consumption. Imagine half of our precious, depleting freshwater used on grass. Across the United States, 9 billion gallons of water are used daily for lawn maintenance. At the same time, Lake Travis, the primary water provider for Austin, is being rapidly depleted. This water landmark is at less than half its capacity. In a world where droughts are becoming the new normal, water-demanding landscaping is a luxury we cannot afford. So, what can we do?

Enter xeriscaping, the superhero of landscaping. This form of water-efficient landscaping dramatically reduces water usage and maintenance efforts by using native, drought-resistant plants. Native plants perfectly adapt to local conditions, thriving where other invasive species wither without consistent, aggressive watering. Native plants save water and support local biodiversity, providing a lifeline for birds, insects, and pollinators.

But change doesn’t come easy. Shifting from traditional lawns to xeriscaping requires more than just goodwill; it needs supportive policies and incentives. Many citizens have expressed concern about the financial burden and time commitment to making the sustainable shift. However, sustainable landscaping is not a cost but more of an investment. Over time, reduced water bills can potentially reimburse homeowners in the long run.

Furthermore, many cities, including Austin and Tuscon, offer cash-back incentives to homeowners for waterwise landscaping. Austin provides rebates up to $3,000 per resident, more than enough credit to make water-smart landscape changes. Water conservation is meant to save; it should never be so costly for any homeowner. If cities nationwide were to implement such programs, the investment in sustainable landscaping would be more appealing than ever.

Switching to native plants and xeriscaping has benefits that go beyond water conservation. These resilient plants fend off local pests and diseases without the need for harmful chemicals. Fewer pesticides in our soil and waterways mean a healthier environment for everyone. Native landscapes require less mowing, watering, and fertilizing, saving homeowners time and money while protecting the planet.

There are so many sustainable practices that you can do: adding birdhouses, planting pollinator-friendly flowers, and avoiding chemicals. Simple practices like installing rain barrels can conserve water, reduce stormwater runoff, and provide a valuable resource during drought.

Policy also plays a crucial role in driving water-conservatory change. Without government support and legislative backing, the widespread adoption of sustainable landscaping practices remains challenging. Effective policies can provide the necessary financial incentives and resources to encourage homeowners to switch. Furthermore, environmental policy can also regulate the water consumption patterns of commercial developers, another large consumer in the freshwater irrigation market. Effective policies can include rebate programs, water-use regulations, and educational campaigns that make sustainable landscaping more accessible.

The journey of lawn change will surely be worth it. Going from a water-demanding, barren wasteland to a front yard with honeybees flocking to your wildflower blooms, the work will pay off.

If we continue to adhere to current landscaping practices, we will soon see the Ogallala Aquifer or the Great Lakes deplete at a faster rate. Austin’s population continues to rise, signifying a steady increase in water demand. We will soon enter an unfixable freshwater shortage unless citizens mitigate their water usage. By utilizing rebates and changing your current landscaping practices, you can help Earth take one more step toward a more sustainable future.

Romir Jain is an environmental advocate for policies that encourage water conservation and sustainable landscaping and that combat drought. He is a student at Westwood High School and interns for the Texas Senate, creating water, environmental regulation, and natural resource legislation. He created a nonprofit organization, Go Wild, which passed a policy in Central Texas giving residents up to $3,000 in rebates for adopting water-efficient landscaping practices.