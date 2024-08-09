Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The largest insect eggs are those of the carpenter bee: 16.5mm long and 3mm in diameter.

In one second, Google AI uses enough electricity to charge seven electric cars.

Charles Darwin was married to his first cousin, Emma Wedgwood. They had 10 children, seven of whom survived to adulthood. Their respective siblings, Caroline Darwin and Josiah Wedgwood III, were also married to each other.

Ever seen Kamo’oalewa? It’s Earth’s second moon, sorta, only discovered in 2016, and it measures about 164 feet across.

Taylor Dayne was a Taylor before Taylor Swift. Her first hit single, “Tell It to My Heart,” reached No. 7 on the Billboard charts on Jan. 23, 1988. Taylor Swift was born on Dec. 13, 1989, which was 34 days after the Berlin Wall fell and three days before the Romanian revolution against the Ceauescu regime began.