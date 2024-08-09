Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 9, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The largest insect eggs are those of the carpenter bee: 16.5mm long and 3mm in diameter.

In one second, Google AI uses enough electricity to charge seven electric cars.

Charles Darwin was married to his first cousin, Emma Wedgwood. They had 10 children, seven of whom survived to adulthood. Their respective siblings, Caroline Darwin and Josiah Wedgwood III, were also married to each other.

Ever seen Kamo’oalewa? It’s Earth’s second moon, sorta, only discovered in 2016, and it measures about 164 feet across.

Taylor Dayne was a Taylor before Taylor Swift. Her first hit single, “Tell It to My Heart,” reached No. 7 on the Billboard charts on Jan. 23, 1988. Taylor Swift was born on Dec. 13, 1989, which was 34 days after the Berlin Wall fell and three days before the Romanian revolution against the Ceauescu regime began.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 2, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, July 26, 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Lonnie McFadden
Parker Jazz Club
Book Lovers Social/Singles Mixer: Straight Night at Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
The Matrix
at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Hot Summer Nights 2024
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  