Qmmunity: People Read This?

As I write this column, my calendar still reads July. However, I work in event listings, so my brain generally exists in two months at the same time. It is August; it is Austin Pride Month; and I am behind on answering emails.

The other week, while talking Sex and the City with fellow Chronicle columnist Carys Anderson, she remarked how realistic it is that despite Carrie Bradshaw farting out a column every week – my words, not hers – none of her friends read it.

I have the opposite problem. After I wrote about a friend saying 30 Rock was “funny to watch,” he confronted me over dinner at Ramen Tatsu-ya. I said sorry, even though I kinda forgot what I wrote, and life continued. But then I wrote about a friend making a Challengers joke I found straight-coded, and that friend texted apologizing for it. Whoops! Local columnist subjects himself to the mortifying ordeal of being known for a medium-sized salary – a tale as old as time.

Here’s the thing: My main “public” writing export up until I started working at the Chronicle was fanfic. With fanfiction, the response is pretty clear and easy to find. Comment sections have been a staple of that space since five-ever, but writing about queer biz for a local alt-weekly? It’s not exactly a one-to-one when it comes to feedback. So it’s easy for me to detach from what I write – view it as almost a diary entry written purely for my own indulgence. I mean, just read this exact column. It screams “talking to myself” energy.

I keep being reminded that I’m not talking into the void. It’s not everyone, but the people who matter do read my column – my friends, my qmmunity. What gets put in here will someday serve as a primary source – for Austin’s queer community’s history, for The Austin Chronicle’s history, for my personal history. Every person I interview trusts that I present them as they are, or at least how they are now. People send me their events because they want them recorded, acknowledged, and represented. I’m responsible for conveying all this information in as factually and emotionally true a way as possible. All of this big-time exists!

Anyway, that’s been on my mind a lot lately, so you can see why I have not answered all my emails. Yes: This whole column has been an excuse about electronic correspondence. They can’t all be on the historical record. Sometimes it’s just me and my big public diary.

Stonewall Sports Austin Kickball

Apps open until Sept. 17, leagues.teamlinkt.com/stonewallsportsaustin

Who doesn’t love kicking balls around a field during a crisp autumn day? Fulfill your sporty side and sign up for a local team of fellow athletic queer folks. Registration runs through to September, but the first game is Sept. 8 – so get your app in soon!

Body Mechanics

Friday 2, 4211 Todd Ln.

These party people round up their rave faves for one last event before taking a well-earned break. Highlighting the Nerve Damage and Truestep crews, Body Mechanics throws a celebration of “this special DIY scene we have in Texas.” A reminder from the Mechanics’ Insta: “PLUR or GTFO.”

The Pride of Austin

Saturday 3, 506 Congress

Celebrate our queer community at this event organized by 2 Spirit Queer, the Boyz of Austin, Weird City Sisters ATX, and Downtown Austin. Featuring the local talents Kady Rain and Scarlet Rose Casket; an open mic & showcase; and a collaborative art installation.

Brewskies & Baddies: Y2K

Saturday 3, the ABGB

Sip upon delicious beers while Tara Cotta and cast members Yvonne D’Amour and Venus Rising perform to Aughts era bangers, spun by DJ Lavender Thug. Plus: special guest Iggy Bank!

Everybody Say Love

Saturday 3, South Congress Hotel

Kick off Bat City’s second Pride month with rooftop pool access, cocktails, on-site aesthetic services via Glossy by Kind Clinic, and drag by Vylette Ward and Monica M. Davenport. Tickies run $30 for all this fun.

Bra Drive

Sunday 4, Captain Quackenbush’s Coffeehouse

Collaborating with I Support the Girls, local caffeine and cake slingers Captain Quack’s invite folks to donate gently used bras that’ll go to be-boobed peeps who need ’em. Donating gets you entered in a raffle for a Quack’s gift card!

The Queen of My Dreams

Sunday 4, AFS Cinema

Collaborating with South Asian and Iranian film fest Indie Meme, aGLIFF presents a screening of writer/director Fawzia Mirza’s film about a Pakistani Muslim mother and daughter whose coming-of-ages differ yet share an obbsession with Bollywood. Mirza will be in-person for the post-screening reception.

Wednesday 7, OutWellness ATX

Settled into their new brick-and-mortar, physical therapy & fitness org OutWellness offers a workshop led by licensed massage therapist Melody Lavender. They’ll focus on partnered massage sessions that’ll deffo help post-pump.