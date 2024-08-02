Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 2, 2024

In the early 1970s, bicycle sales in the U.S. outpaced that of cars.

If you collect matchbooks, you’re a phillumenist.

Researchers have identified 66 gestures that wild chimpanzees use to intentionally communicate 19 meanings, but some primate species use more hand gestures. In the 1950s, researchers tried to teach chimpanzees to “speak” some words, but these attempts completely failed.

More Americans die from alcohol-related causes than from opioids and other drugs.

In her memoir, Dark Tide: Growing Up With Ted Bundy, Edna Cowell Martin said her cousin was proud of being named in news headlines and that while growing up, her brother would taunt Ted because he was illegitimate. Bundy considered Roy Rogers an inspiration.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
