Qmmunity: Poo Poo Platter Closes After 12 Years

Comes a time in every person's life where they must shit or get off the pot. The talented crew of Poo Poo Platter – an institution in Austin's experimental drag scene – are getting off the pot. Twelve years of gross, gag-worthy, and glorious drag end this Saturday with Poo Poo Platter Pinches It Off: a massive event pulling in cast members from throughout its run, as well as special guests Biqtch Puddin' (Dragula season 2) and Maddy Morphosis (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14).

The Austin Poo Poo Platter started so long ago bears little resemblance to the one now, the cast says. Founding Poo Poo player Bubu recalls “more traditional female impersonation and the gay bars” on offer that their show stood in contrast to. “In the beginning,” says fellow cast member Cupcake, “PooPooPlatter was the only 'alternative’ drag show in ATX and was seen as very subversive, fringe, almost taboo type of show.” Over time, however, she points out a major shift toward experimentation across all drag shows – traditional and outsider alike: “There is a healthy blend throughout the entire scene.”

Though it’s become more mainstream lately, the appetite for out-there drag has always existed. Bubu recounts a big audience for Poo Poo’s first ever show – 300 folks filling Elysium’s space. “Even though we were sloppy AF,” she remembers, “the crowd loved it.” As the show continued, more bodies piled in. “The audience itself has expanded,” cast member Basura says, “from our regulars to encompassing a broad scope of patrons that come to see what they’ve all heard about from friends of friends.” All those fans come as a result of the scene Poo Poo helped cultivate, where drag in all its forms gets appreciated. “With the widespread exposure of drag,” Cupcake explains, “I think that the audiences have become smarter and less shocked by different drag styles. [They] aren’t there to catch the freak show, instead they are there to celebrate the different styles and performers.”

Along with audience taste, the troupe’s personal performance styles have evolved, too. Bubu calls their early incarnation “rough and rowdy,” but through the years Poo Poo’s crew “became more refined and less problematic.” Cast member Kitty Buick agrees, adding that despite their start as “shock-drag,” Poo Poo Platter has expanded to new dimensions. “[Over] time,” Kitty says, “we refined our performances into more thought-provoking spectacles that didn’t focus or rely so heavily on the gross-out factor.”

Refined as they may be now, none of the Poo Poo cast misses a chance to mention a harrowing set from Cupcake that, in cast member Louisianna Purchase’s words, “accidentally put the poo poo in Poo Poo Platter!” But beyond scaling new heights of hurl-tastic, sweeter performance moments stand out: Castmate Summer Clearance recalls a show special to her as an AFAB queen. “I remember the female show we did after the election,” she says of January 2017’s Poo Poo Platter Presents Nasty Women: Pussies Grab Back America, “and how it felt nice to be a woman fully supported by the queer community.”

Good times must end – even those times when, as Bubu remembers, “[for] one of our GAG competitions, Sticky Gold was dressed as a pig in fetish gear and [writhed] around in creamed corn.” Poo Poo’s ending marks a chance to explore new paths without feeling obliged to an familiar one: “Before we are all burnt out,” Summer Clearance summarizes, “let’s stay flaming!”

For Bubu, who shepherded Poo Poo into existence from brainstorming its name with legendary Christeene performer Paul Soileau to leading its final show now, goodbye is slightly bigger than one performance. “I’ve been performing in drag for 20 years,” she says. “[Nineteen] of those years included event production. I have a lot of other creative interests that I don’t get to tap into because drag takes up so much of my time. I have to let it go to grow as an artist.”

Though this farewell isn’t all-encompassing – especially given that Bubu and Cupcake promise another Pumpkin Spice Legend Pageant this September – Poo Poo Platter will leave a large legacy. Louisianna, who made their first appearance in drag during a Poo Poo show, hopes people remember its cast’s commitment to “push [drag] and pull it and see all the places it can go. That we were a welcoming stage to all performers to showcase their authentic selves.”

Queer Speed Dating

Friday 26, the Little Gay Shop

Oh my gosh: another opportunity to find the love of your absolute life! Thanks to the one-year passing for TLGS and Redeemer Small Batch, you can attend to lovey-dovey biz while noshing free food & drink. Plus: $5 toward both shops included in the $25 ticket price.

BABE Compilation Album Vol. 1 Drop Party

Friday 26, Vaquero Taquero

Much to celebrate: a new album from BABE ATX; the femme & nonbinary electronic music collective’s second birthday; and coming together as a community. Come for the open decks; stay for all the other femme & nonbinary producers and DJs.

Gina’s Drag Brunch

Saturday 27, Gina’s on Congress

Help support aGLIFF, Austin’s oldest – and queerest – film festival, by taking a seat for this drag brunch hosted by Emerald Van Cartier. Celia Light and Monica Davenport perform.

Lunch

Saturday 27, Cheer Up Charlies

Don’t be a silly Billie: This tribute to the big-shirt big-pants icon features drag hosted by Honey Baby, DJ sets from Lavender Thug and DJ Boyfriend, drink specials, a look-a-like contest, and much more.

Temptation Station Bake Sale

Sunday 28, the Iron Bear

The divine Weird City Sisters support their very own Novice Sister Impa-Thy as they roll out a bake sale that fundraises for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. Check out their Insta to see the full sweet-treat menu.

Stand Up ATX

Sunday 28, the Austin Eagle

Who says you can’t have fun and be civically engaged? Enjoy tons of drag, music, on-site testing, and TWO educational options: a voter registration table and an LGBT rights panel featuring local activists and orgs. Hosted by Jacob Duncan and Randy Surratt.

Kink & BDSM 101 w/ Jamie Joy

Sunday 28, RSVP for location

Local Queer ATX, ASHwell, and OutWellness sponsor this educational space for all y’all wishing to know more about BDSM. Through live demonstration, attendees will come away with a better understanding of safe practices, technique tips, and helpful communication.

Itz Charli Bby: TuezGayz XCX BDay Party

Tuesday 30, Barbarella

Brat summer hits its hottest point at the Glitoris’ annual Charli XCX birthday celebration feautring tribute sets every hour. Cover’s $6; 21+ only.

Hazbin Hotel: The Drag Show

Tuesday 30, Rain on 4th

Say, this cartoon ain’t for kids! The animated show featuring angels, demons, and all sorts of Satanic biz gets a drag tribute this Tuesday, hosted by ZgiZgi and Cassie Opeia. “We can’t wait to have the happiest day in Hell with you,” says ZgiZgi on Insta.