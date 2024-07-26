Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 26, 2024

A 2012 Swiss study found that there’s a 13.8% rise in the number of people ages 60 and older who die on their birthdays compared to other days.

The ortolan (also called ortolan bunting) is a type of bird and considered a delicacy in French cuisine. When eating an ortolan, diners traditionally cover their heads with a napkin or towel.

“You’re The One,” performed by Buddy Holly, was co-written by Waylon Jennings – his first songwriting credit.

According to columnist Mary Hunt, antibiotic-free chicken is a scam because the USDA says all chickens must not have antibiotics or antibiotic residue.

Richard Thalheimer, who launched the catalog Sharper Image to sell all sorts of cool toys to yuppies beginning in the late 1970s, says he named the company to help promote the quality of the copier paper and toner he sold. The company’s old name was Thalheimer Business Systems.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
