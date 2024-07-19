Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 19, 2024

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

For the movie Basic Instinct, the crotch shot of Sharon Stone was permissible, but the director had to get permission to show her armpits.

Terroir is how a region’s climate, soils and terrain affect the taste of wine.

Count Binface is a made-up British political candidate created in 2018 by comedian Jonathan David Harvey. Prior to that, Harvey posed as another made-up candidate, Lord Buckethead, but had to change the name due to a copyright dispute with filmmaker Todd Durham.

Pronghorn can sprint up to 60 mph, making them the fastest land animal in North America. Often mistaken as a type of antelope, their closest relatives are the giraffe and okapi.

European scientists said animals and plants in the New World were inferior. Thomas Jefferson tried to disprove this by showing them a moose specimen.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
